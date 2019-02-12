Tesla Model 3 Europe Deliveries Supported By Huge 300 Charger Hub
Charging point level? Grand master!
Tesla enthusiasts further explored the port of Zeebrugge, Belgium, where Tesla shipped the first volume delivery of about 1,400 Model 3 in Europe. While there, they spotted a massive charging station for cars that are unloaded.
According to Tom Randall, there are 300 charging points – reportedly 11 kW supplied by EVBox.
We guess that the cars are not fully charged when sent to Europe (for safety reasons) so they need to be recharged. That’s after two-three weeks on the ship before trucks will take them to customers at delivery centers.
300-some 11 kW stations would require over 2.2 MW, which shows us how big of an endeavor it is. Could you imagine having this many places to plug in say at your local Walmarts or shopping center?
We now wonder, as does Randall, is there any other single site in the world with more than 300 chargers? Is there? If so, let us know in Comments below.
48 Comments on "Tesla Model 3 Europe Deliveries Supported By Huge 300 Charger Hub"
I’m guessing China will have a similarly impressive (+?) charging facility too.
That port landing 300 point charging station is some serious transport logistics going on….
“Tesla enthusiasts further explored the port of Zeebrugge, Belgium, where Tesla shipped the first volume delivery of about 1,400 Model 3 in Europe.”
1,400?
Those ships can transport up to 6,000 cars.
Why would Tesla have shipped only 1,400 cars?
Maybe they didn’t drop off all the cars in the same port? I suspect they would take at least 3000 cars. cost to get through Panama canal is very expensive.
I read that the Teslas bound for Europe are sent by train to the East coast US then board the boat. Not sure though.
All Model 3s to Europe are going by ship from San Francisco, through the Panama canal–1 has arrived and 4 more are on their way to Europe (the last of these left today).
@ TomN
“1 has arrived and 4 more are on their way to Europe”
1 ship per week departs from San Francisco to Europe?
Yeah when Musk was in I think Belgium the two or three days ago he said that three more ships were on route.
He also said that the ships had many more TM3’S than the first ship had.
I would suspect that is faster, and possibly cheaper.
Musk got in a fight with Union Pacific Railroad and removed the train car loading facilities at the Fremont factory.
Maybe because logistics would be even more insane… I’m sure those who waited for 2 years can wait for a couple more months ;).
@Bemz said: “…Those ships can transport up to 6,000 cars. Why would Tesla have shipped only 1,400 cars?”
—————-
1) Upstream volume spacing delivery logistics.
2) Downstream volume spacing delivery logistics.
3) Insurance policy often limits coverage to a max # cars and/or a max total $ car value loaded per transport shipment.
4) 1,400 is a bunch of cars considering Tesla plans to continue shipping over cars on a weekly basis.
ro-ro ro your boat? Floating parking garage. This video is kind of mesmerizing. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0H8TgWX-lY
I read somewhere that the standard cargo ship car carrying rating is based on a small Japanese car that was the first to be shipped overseas in these vessels. They can never meet this number with normal cars. A Model 3 is much bigger, and more importantly, much heavier than this, so the number of Model 3s it can hold is much less than 6000, maybe 1/2 that.
1400 is less than 3000, but this was also the very first shipment, so maybe they held back with the first ship while they smooth out the logistics.
And maybe some of the reasons CDAVIS mentions too.
This is what I read on Twitter:
julebaunissen
RT is a unit based on a 1966 Toyota Corona(RT43), the first mass-produced car to be shipped in specialized car-carriers and used as the basis of RORO vessel size. 1 RT is approximately 4m of lane space required to store a 1.5m wide Toyota Corona) or in car-equivalent units (CEU).
Bfklin
If weight limiting factor, The 1966 Toyota Corona weighed just over 1/2 of a Model 3, thus the numbers closer to 3,800 make sense compared to published 6,700 RT. Interesting paper!
For Cosmos, using 6741 tons and average model 3 weight of 3900 lbs, works out to 3800 cars.
———————
So when a car carrier is said to be able to carry a certain number of ‘RTs’ they are literally talking about the model RT43, which is the Toyota Corona.
I think google or facebook’s silicon valley offices have close to 1000 chargers, spilt between multiple buildings and parking lots. I can think of a few other lots and structures with 100-200 charging points.
A fair attempt to come up with enough charging stations. But sorry, it does not meet the requirements for charging stations in ONE location.
“We guess that the cars are not fully charged when sent to Europe (for safety reasons) so they need to be recharged. That’s after two-three weeks on the ship before trucks will take them to customers at delivery centers.”
I guess guess that the cars are fully charged when sent to Europe, but due to two-three weeks of vampire drain on the ship, they need to be recharged.
I would hope Tesla can put the cars in some kind of transport mode. If not, I agree that the atrocious vampire drain would be an issue.
Li-ion are almost never shipped or stored fully charged. It is rare they are more than 40% charged.
@Peter; even my ’13 LEAF doesn’t have any significant “Vampire drain” after 4 weeks (<7%) so either you have no idea about the topic or are intentionally FUDing the thread.
This is a problem specific to Tesla cars. So your leaf doesn’t matter.
Not really. Vampire drain in a Model 3 is supposed to be just a few percent per month. Not really important.
In Texas in the summer where today I see reflecting sun blockers inside the windshields, I often fantasize of big shopping mall parking lots heavily shaded by solar panel covered roofs with EV chargers by the parking spaces.
I have simular fantasies….
If you come to Socal you can see them in person on pretty much all schools around here.
https://encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com/images?q=tbn:ANd9GcSrXhBr95fHjUg8aEdWvia9rDhDtNjLFaSKXJibJVsjC-hapVsv
Solar porn!
That’s just so beautiful and logical. Man oh man Florida needs those. Any idea if there are one or two big companies that make those solar canopies???
Most i have seen are from SolarCity. The one posted it’s from SunPower.
It’s not only schools that have them, many companies have them too. I have also seen them in the parking lots of every Kaiser hospital in my area.
The problem is the utility and the Florida politicians that are owned by the fossil fuel industry and the utilities.
Got that here is Africa, started popping up all over the place a few years ago. Now every other mall roof and parking lot have solar panels. Sadly no major EV presence…
The only problem with this is that all those spaces would be ICEed on a hot day.
If there’s that many of them I doubt that’s really a concern anymore lol.
They need to have the ship’s generators to slow charge them during shipping. Even simple 120V – 15 amp charging will give you 72 miles per day, 310 miles in 5 days.
Great. So your fancy new electric car can get its first charge from high sulphur bunker fuel, the only fuel that makes “clean coal” sound plausible by comparison.
Maybe instead the 3000 cars should be put on the ship fully charged and then use electric motors on the ship driven from the EV batteries to do the crossing? Just kidding, but it would be an interesting concept, an electric powered ocean crossing ship.
That’d be funny. Imagine 3000 cars with 75kWh batteries. That means 225MWh in stored energy. But I’m not sure if it is enough juice. I mean it’s a long way to Europe.
I L’dOL, that is lateral thinking at its best, a cargo ship powered by it cargo.
But a problem getting back with no cars.
Yeah, even if it was practical you would still need a fuel bunker and generators to run the motors when car batteries are not available. Cruise ship azipods (sp?) are a good analog to how it would work.
The idea of the cars powering the ship is cool, but even if they’re not on board the ship could be powered by natural gas with help from Flettner rotors or kites given enough wind. No need to burn bunker fuel (which is essentially the tarry residue that collects at the bottom of a fractional distiller). Also, azipods (I think your spelling was correct) are just electric motors, you’ve still got to generate that power somehow. Cruise ships generate the power by burning diesel during the day and often bunker fuel at night when no one can see the filthy black exhaust.
To reduce pollution modern ports don’t let ships idle for long periods of time while they are docked. Instead they offer a way for the ship to connect to the electrical grid. I imagine they are offering these ships massive power at very cheap prices. If so, it certainly makes sense for Tesla to find a way to tie into this grid and set up all these chargers.
I am sure they just pay standard industrial rates. It’s still a small consumer compared to other industries (aluminum, steel, etc)
Unfortunately it is cheaper to run the ships Diesel engines. There is a docking station for ships in Hamburg, Germany but there is almost no ship with such a big plug. They were simply not designed to use shore power. And they use a massive amount of power. Don’t underestimate that. It increases prices because of very high demand in a short time.
In the grand scheme of things, 2.2MW isn’t even all that much. It’s about as much as one medium-sized wind turbine produces given a moderate breeze.
i defenitely have to check out , i only live at 45km from Zeebrugge, this is really amazing i had to found out on an American / Canadian site.
How much % are the cars charged when shipping, 50%? And 3 weeks of vampire drain can pull of 15 to 20%? so only 30% , more or less-100km left.
Even 10MW is nothing in mostly urban Europe. A tram needs that just to accelerate for a few seconds.
The future is now. A glimpse at what all parking spaces, rest stops, and street sides will look like. Death to ICE.