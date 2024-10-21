2025 Ford Mustang Mach-E gets a heat pump to improve battery performance in extreme temperatures.

It will also debut the updated BlueCruise advanced driver assistance system with automatic lane changes.

It's also cheaper and gets more connectivity options along with new colors and wheel designs to choose from.

The Ford Mustang Mach-E can't afford to rest on its laurels. Sure, it's still the second best-selling electric SUV after the Tesla Model Y, and Ford says more than half of Mach-E customers are new to the brand. But it's still been around since late 2020 now and new competition is showing up all of the time.

To keep that momentum going, Ford has refreshed the electric 'stang for 2025 with some key updates inside and out—and most importantly, a lower starting price. The 2025 Mach-E now starts at $36,495 (excluding destination), a $3,500 drop compared to the current model.

The biggest update comes in the form of a heat pump, which will be standard on all 2025 trims. A heat pump improves heating and cooling efficiency, pulling warmth from outside air (even in the cold) to heat the cabin or battery and removing heat to cool the car when it gets toasty outside. This reduces battery drain and helps preserve range, especially in extreme temperatures. Heat pumps were added to the F-150 Lightning last year, so it's great to see them on the Mach-E as well.

I had a quick firsthand look at the 2025 Mach-E in Upstate New York last week. The heat pump has made the frunk a bit shallower, something Ford engineers acknowledged, but they said the trade-off was worth it for the improved performance.

Another big upgrade is the addition of automatic lane changes to BlueCruise, Ford's equivalent of the Tesla Autopilot or General Motors' Super Cruise Level 2 advanced driver assistance systems.

The new BlueCruise 1.5 can now change lanes when it detects a slower car ahead or if a vehicle comes too close in the passing lane. It can also switch lanes if the rear camera and radar sense a high-speed vehicle approaching from behind.

Before changing lanes, the system alerts the driver with a visual and audio cue and displays the reason for the lane change on the gauge cluster. Drivers can override the system by manually turning the stalk or grabbing the wheel. We'll of course review it when we get our hands on a 2025 Mach-E.

The Mach-E GT and Rally include a one-year BlueCruise subscription, while the Premium and Select trims offer it for $495 annually. For those who prefer a long-term subscription, Ford offers a one-time purchase for $2,495. If neither option is selected, owners will still receive a complimentary 90-day trial of the system.

Other small changes on the 2025 Mach-E include a new steering column-mounted gear lever. Ford said this helped free up storage space in the center console—where the current models have a rotary gear selector.

There's also a new Sport Appearance Package that brings the styling cues of the Mach-E GT to the lower-priced Premium trim. That includes the grille shield, red Brembo brake calipers and 19-inch high-gloss black-painted wheels. The available package will also bring red stitching, sport pedals and ventilated front seats to the Premium trim. Ford has also introduced three new colors: Molten Magenta Metallic Tinted Clearcoat, Velocity Blue Metallic and Desert Sand. Plus, there are three new wheel designs, including a Dark Carbonized Gray wheel for the Mustang Mach-E Rally.

And finally, there's a new Ford Connectivity Package which includes WiFi hotspot for 10 personal devices, app access via the infotainment screen and Ford's connected navigation which includes things like a trip planner and route guidance.

Other things like driving range and battery size remain the same, but the heat pump should make it more efficient in extreme temperatures. There are two battery options, 72 and 91 kilowatt-hours. The Premium trim in the rear-wheel-drive configuration and larger battery has an EPA-estimated range of 320 miles on a single charge.

The upgrades are much needed, but whether they're enough to fend off a growing wave of competition is something we’ll be watching closely. The Mach-E faces stiff competition from the Hyundai Ioniq 5, with its upgraded 2025 model imminent, the successful Honda Prologue and the Chevy Equinox EV and Blazer EV, both of which are helping bring General Motors get back in the game.

The refreshed Mach-E will be available to order early in 2025.

