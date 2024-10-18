Ford's move to allow its electric vehicle drivers to use the Tesla Supercharger network with an adapter was a groundbreaking one. But today, it's asking EV owners to stop using those adapters right away.

Ford has issued a bulletin warning owners of an unspecified "potential issue" with the adapters that may lead to reduced charging speeds or, in certain instances, damage to the charging port itself. The exact nature of this problem was not disclosed, nor have other such known issues arisen with Rivian or General Motors' adapters that allow the cars to charge using Tesla's North American Charging Standard (NACS) plug. "Over time, continued usage may result in reduced charging speeds," a Ford spokesperson said.

"As such, Ford does not recommend using the adapter initially supplied to you with any vehicle from this time on, and we will be sending you a replacement," Ford said in the bulletin. "It is imperative that we receive all adapters affected to reduce the risk of potential vehicle damage." The automaker added that it will provide replacement adapters to all owners free of charge.

Multiple Ford owners on social media have reported receiving this email today.

The issue does seem to have arisen fairly recently. When an InsideEVs staff writer used an adapter to charge a Ford Mustang Mach-E undergoing testing this week, he was met with a flashing red light on the charging door and could then no longer select that particular plug with the Tesla app.

Update 2:10 p.m.: A Ford spokesperson confirmed that a certain recent batch of the company's NACS adapters are impacted here. Replacing the adapters will be classified as a customer service action, but not a recall. Here's the company's statement:

"Ford identified a potential issue with a batch of adapters sent earlier in the year where over time, continued usage may result in reduced charging speeds. Ford does not recommend using the identified adapter.

Ford will begin shipping replacement adapters the week of October 28 (so customers have time to check/update their address).

Notified retail customers are being asked to review the current address in their FordPass account. If it's correct, no action is required. If it needs to be updated, customers will be asked to do so by October 24th. Fleet customers will be notified and asked to confirm their address directly with their National Account Manager."

