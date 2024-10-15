The Ram 1500 REV electric pickup will be sold in Europe.

Stellantis, Ram's parent company, claims a towing capacity of 14,000 pounds.

While impressive, that figure would force European drivers to get a truck license to tow anything big.

Stellantis, the auto giant with no fewer than 15 car brands under its umbrella, wants to sell the upcoming Ram 1500 REV all-electric pickup truck in Europe. Mind you, that’s wishful thinking at the moment, seeing how the battery-powered pickup debuted in February of last year and is yet to be on sale in the United States, its home country, let alone other markets.

That said, Stellantis is adamant that the beefy, 654-horsepower Ram 1500 REV will reach Europe by the third quarter of next year, where it will have little to no competition. That’s because the only other all-electric pickup on sale that comes even remotely close to the Ram 1500’s size and specs is the Ford F-150 Lightning. That’s another American-made EV, in case you were wondering.

The Tesla Cybertruck is also present around these parts, but only as a grey import and not directly through Tesla. Furthermore, every imported Cybertruck has to go through individual homologation in the European Union, which is a bit of a pain, but not impossible, as a few diehard buyers proved already.

China’s Maxus eTerron 9 is also set to go on sale in Europe next year, but that’s smaller than both the Ram 1500 REV and Ford F-150 Lightning. As is the upcoming electric Isuzu D-Max.

All that being said, Stellantis has a chance of capturing a good chunk of the market, as long as the pricing is right. The Ram 1500 REV has a huge, 169-kilowatt-hour battery pack that enables an estimated range of 350 miles, while an optional 229-kWh pack boosts that figure to an impressive 500 miles. By comparison, the longest-range Ford F-150 Lightning offers 320 miles on a full charge.

Gallery: 2025 Ram 1500 REV

16 Photos

Stellantis claims the upcoming battery-powered pickup will offer “best-in-class driving range, towing and payload capacity, and the largest frunk in the segment.” What caught my attention was that the automaker claims the towing capacity is the same as in the United States–14,000 pounds or 6.3 tonnes. This is impressive, but also a potential headache for European drivers who will need a truck driving license (CE category) to tow big loads with it.

Meanwhile, the gas-powered Ram 1500 with the 3.0-liter engine has a tow rating of 9,920 lbs (4.5 tonnes) in the U.S. In Europe, however, it’s capped at 7,716 or 3.5 tonnes, the maximum allowed for a regular car license (BE category).