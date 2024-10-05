The 2024 Tesla Model 3 Performance beat its EPA-estimated range in an independent range test.

Edmunds managed to drive one 307 miles.

That's 31 miles less than the Model 3 Long Range AWD did in the firm's testing.

Usually, EV range and performance are inversely correlated. It's just one of the things people are going to have to get used to in the electric era: A quicker, sportier car is going to need more frequent recharging than an equivalent model with less horsepower.

Of course, that efficiency disparity is true of gas cars too. But charging is more of a pain in the neck than hitting up a gas station.

That wisdom holds as far as the new Tesla Model 3 Performance is concerned, too. However, according to a real-world range test conducted by Edmunds, even the highest-performance version of this sedan beats its Environmental Protection Agency-rated range.

Edmunds took its 2024 Model 3 Performance on the loop it tests EVs on and logged 307 miles—around 1% more than the car's EPA rating of 303 miles. Edmunds' route includes roughly 60% city driving and 40% highways, and its testers stay within 5 mph of the posted speed limit.

That's a heck of a lot of range for a car that packs 510 horsepower and can hit 60 mph in three seconds flat. It's also significantly more than other souped-up EVs achieved in Edmunds' testing. The Hyundai Ioniq 5 N, Kia EV6 GT and Mercedes-Benz AMG EQE all landed in the mid-200-mile zone.

However, Edmunds notes that the Model 3 Performance did deplete its battery rather quickly when pushed to its limits around a track, which is to be expected.

The 2024 Model 3 Performance—redesigned for this model year as part of the Model 3's so-called "Highland" refresh—also fared far better than the previous-generation version did in Edmunds' testing. The 2018 model only managed to cover 256 miles, far less than its EPA rating of 310 miles.

Interestingly enough, according to the firm's real-world testing, the range differential between a Model 3 Performance and a Model 3 Long Range AWD is less than it might appear on paper. Edmunds says the Long Range came up just short of its EPA estimate and traveled 338 miles.

