The Biden-Harris administration today announced an additional $3 billion to boost America's battery production.

Government grants and loans will span across the supply chain, from solid-state batteries, recycling, silicon-anode production, LFP batteries and more.

The investment will mostly go to southern states and is expected to generate 12,000 construction and manufacturing jobs.

After lagging behind China for years in the battery industry, the U.S. is taking serious steps to catch up and localize its electric vehicle battery supply chain by boosting domestic production.

The Biden-Harris administration today awarded an additional $3 billion to support the build out of local factories of critical materials, components and battery recycling. This is the second round of funds being awarded as part of a broader $16 billion investment to build America's battery industry.

The U.S. Department of Energy will distribute the funding among 25 projects across 14 states. Majority of the projects are going to the Carolinas, with six of the 25 projects located in South Carolina alone (Check out the full list below). Overall, the latest round of funding is expected to generate some 12,000 construction and manufacturing jobs, according to the DOE.

Battery pack assembly at Volkswagen’s battery production unit in Chattanooga, Tennessee

The projects span across the battery supply chain, with loans and grants going to companies involved in upstream manufacturing like extracting lithium, graphite and manganese as well as producing electrolyte salts, solid state electrolytes, cathode and anode materials and more.

Among the beneficiaries is American Battery Technology Company in South Carolina that will get $150 million to construct a new lithium-ion battery recycling facility to process 100,000 tonns of battery materials annually.

Albemarle, which is one of the two companies involved in lithium extraction in Chile's Atacama salt flats will get $67 million to retrofit a plan near Charlotte, North Carolina, to produce commerical grade anode for next-gen EV batteries.

The largest awards are going to Canadian company SWA Lithium and Texas-based TerraVolta Resources. Both companies will get $225 million each to produce EV battery raw materials.

SWA's project will be located in West Arkansas where it is expected to produce up to 45,000 tonnes of lithium carbonate with a minimum two-decade lifespan.

TerraVolta on the other hand aims to use the awarded funds to produce 25,000 tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent that it claims will power 500,000 EVs and eliminate over 2.2 million tonnes of CO2 annually.

Here's a full list of battery component and recycling companies that will receive hundreds of millions of dollars of federal funds.