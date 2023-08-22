Ford has announced plans to build a $900 million (1.2 billion Canadian dollars) cathode manufacturing plant in Canada together with South Korean partners EcoProBM and SK On.

Located in Bécancour, midway between Montreal and Québec City in the province of Québec, the facility will provide materials to supply batteries for Ford's future electric vehicles, including some of its future pickups.

"This facility is a cornerstone for Ford Motor Co. in all of North America. That's how important this plant is to us," said Lisa Drake, vice-president of EV Industrialization for Ford Model e, according to Automotive News Canada.

The factory, which will mark Ford's first investment in Québec, is expected to begin production in the first half of 2026 with an estimated capacity of up to 45,000 tonnes of cathode active materials (CAM) per year. The facility is part of Ford's plan to localize key battery raw material processing in regions where it produces EVs.

"Ford has been serving customers in Canada for 119 years, longer than any other automaker, and we're excited to invest in this new facility to create a vertically integrated, closed-loop battery manufacturing supply chain in North America designed to help make electric vehicles more accessible for millions of people over time," said Bev Goodman, president and CEO, Ford of Canada.

"We're excited for the opportunity for our first-ever investment in Québec with a new facility that will help shape the EV ecosystem there."

Rendering of the EcoPro CAM Canada LP cathode manufacturing plant in Canada

The plant will be operated by a joint venture called EcoPro CAM Canada LP and will manufacture cathode active materials and, more precisely, high quality Nickel Cobalt Manganese (NCM) for rechargeable batteries. Ford says these products are targeting greater performance levels and improved EV range compared to existing products, thanks in part to EcoPro's core shell gradient (CSG) technology.

Construction has already begun on the 3 million square-feet site, which will include a six-floor building that will house approximately 345 new jobs for Canada – from engineers and sales and service professionals to co-op positions for students from local universities and colleges in Québec.

EcoProBM will oversee the day-to-day operations of the facility, and the South Korean company will invest to mass produce and supply 45,000 tonnes of cathode materials, supporting production of up to 225,000 electric vehicles annually.

CAM is an integral part of lithium ion battery chemistry used for the positive electrode in battery cells. In most EV batteries on the market today, CAM is a blend of lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese.

Ford's announcement comes two months after General Motors announced a chemical battery materials facility in the same town of Bécancour, Québec together with South Korea's Posco Future M. GM-Posco's estimated total investment in the Ultium-CAM plant is over $1 billion.