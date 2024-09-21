2018 Tesla Model 3 Long Range owner details how much it cost to run the EV for the past year.

The car has 132,000 miles and recently needed a new 12-volt battery.

Everybody who knows anything about electric vehicles knows that they can be much, much cheaper to run than comparable internal combustion cars. This, coupled with the fact that you can charge at home–just like a smartphone–and have the car topped up every time you leave for a trip, is one of the biggest selling points for EVs.

But just how cheap can it get to drive one if you have a home charger? The video embedded at the top of this page, from CallasEV, has the answer to that question–and more.

The six-minute clip analyzes the ownership costs for two Tesla models, but I’ll only focus on the oldest of the pair, a 2018 Model 3 Long Range that has a little over 132,000 miles on the odometer.

Between September 2023 and August 2024–that’s a total of 12 months–the car was driven 16,000 miles. The total cost to charge the car was just $375, which comes out to $0.023 per mile or $2.3 per 100 miles. That’s four times less than an equivalent gas-powered BMW 3 Series with a 3.0-liter engine would need–according to the EPA, the German sedan needs 3.4 gallons of fuel per 100 miles and the average gas price in the U.S. is $3.2.

It’s worth noting that 79% of charging was done at home, according to the app screenshot, while 5% was done at Tesla Superchargers which are usually more expensive than topping up at home.

As for repairs and maintenance, this particular Model 3 had to have its windshield replaced. That cost nearly $1,400 at a Tesla service center, but it was covered under insurance, so there was no extra cost for the owner. The 12-volt battery also needed to be replaced for $139 which was paid out of pocket, as well as the two cabin air filters which cost $17 each. In total, $173.19 in maintenance and repairs in the previous year.

When it comes to insurance, quotes can vary wildly depending on the company. The video doesn’t say how much it costs to insure the 2018 Tesla Model 3, but it does mention that for a 2019 Model 3, it’s $190 per month for full coverage.