Prices of the Fisker Ocean EV have tanked.

When new, the electric crossover retailed for over $60,000.

Now, there are dozens of models selling for less than $25,000, some with fewer than 1,000 miles on the odometer.

If you’re in the market for a new electric vehicle but don’t want to break the bank, you should know there are at least a dozen barely used Fisker Ocean crossovers for sale for under $25,000.

That’s cheaper than the most affordable Tesla Model Y, including the $7,500 tax credit and $6,000 in estimated gas savings. When all those perks go out the gate, the Fisker Ocean is nearly half the price of a new Model Y.

So why isn’t the whole internet talking about this? Well, it’s because Fisker Inc., the company that made the Ocean, is bankrupt. This brings a slew of issues with it, including sparse spare parts availability and haziness regarding servicing. There are well-documented cases out there of Fisker EVs being totaled by insurance companies because body shops couldn’t find sub-$1,000 spare parts.

That said, the prospect of a cheap battery-powered car with over 300 miles of range is quite enticing. Even one that could be a pain to repair if something goes wrong could work as a second car—we hope.

According to Cars.com, the cheapest Fisker Ocean in the country right now costs $22,486. It’s located in Jacksonville, Florida, it has 9,000 miles on the odometer, and it’s the limited edition One trim, of which just 5,000 units were made.

That’s not saying a lot, though, because Fisker’s manufacturing partner in Austria only built about 11,000 Oceans in total, so take that as you may. What we do know is that most, if not all Ocean EVs for sale—either used or brand new—are in top-spec trims that have an EPA-rated range of 360 miles on a full charge.

The cheapest Fisker Ocean EVs for sale on Cars.com

That’s better than any Model Y version, except, you know, you could end up with a big piece of dead weight.

If you’re after a new-car experience, there’s an Ocean One with just 124 miles for sale in Los Angeles for $23,995. Another one with 188 miles and a $24,694 price tag is listed in Jacksonville.

The most expensive Fisker Ocean on Cars.com is $49,990 and has 100 miles on it. But this is just a glitch in the otherwise lower-priced matrix. The next one has 251 miles and costs $10,000 less, and it’s downhill from there.

Gallery: 2023 Fisker Ocean

24 Photos

When it was launched last year, the range-topping Ocean Ultra carried a price tag of $61,499, while the limited edition One was even more expensive. But that didn’t last long. Before declaring bankruptcy, the California-based company slashed prices by as much as $24,000 in an effort to bring in some much-needed cash. That, understandably, infuriated previous owners, who were later left searching for answers when Fisker, Inc. finally declared bankruptcy.

The cars are still under warranty and there are Fisker dealerships out there, but with seemingly no spare parts available, it won’t be easy.