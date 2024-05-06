Have you ever come back to your parked car to find a sizable door ding? We've all (unfortunately) been there, and as much as I don't want to call it a common occurrence—it kind of is.

The worst kind of them all is when it happens on your brand new car. An amplified version of a door ding happened to Fisker Ocean owner Joy Wanner, according to CarScoops, who not only had this upsetting ding on her new EV, but was also told that the car would be completely totaled after the insurance company couldn't find parts.

Get Fully Charged Fisker Owners' Ongoing Personal Hell Fisker Ocean owners have quickly found themselves trapped in a personal hell ever since the company entered its downward spiral. From prices tanking to parts becoming near-impossible to find, many are fearing that the company's future may be headed towards insolvency.

Joy's story starts in March. Her $69,000 Fisker Ocean One was hit by another car on the edge of the door while it was open. From the outside, it looks like a small scrape, something one might get from opening the door into a tall curb. Definitely not something that an insurance company would total an expensive EV over.

On the inside, Joy reveals that the the tap from the other car hyper-extended the door, causing the hinge to break—and that's where the problems started.

The insurance company sent out an adjuster who estimated the damages to cost around $910 to repair, but with the caveat that it could be much higher given that the adjusted was unfamiliar with the vehicle.

The actual cost? Well, a month after the accident and Joy was cut a check for $53,303—the cost of a totaled Fisker Ocean One.

As it turned out, parts were next to impossible to find. Even calling around to multiple Fisker authorized service centers resulted in no help. In fact, Joy said that these shops called the attempts to find parts "useless," which ultimately led to the car being hauled away on a rollback.

"It was an emotional roller coaster," Joy told CarScoops in an interview. "One day it would run fine, and the next, a new warning light would blink or ding. It was so frustrating to pay that much money for a car only to get annoyed every time you used it."

Get the best news, reviews, columns, and more delivered straight to your inbox. Sign up

and For more information, read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use

In reality, Joy's experience isn't unique. Some owners have complained about similar software problems, and many have wondered what happens next if Fisker were to go under in the next month like it warned about. Some theorized that the cars would be repairable, but with Magna pressing pause on production, repairability may be a long shot.

So was this really a curse? Or—just maybe—perhaps this was a blessing in disguise. Here are Joy's departing words from the Fisker Ocean owners Facebook group:

"Good riddance," said Joy in her Facebook post. She continued: "This vehicle fell very, very short of our expectations and well below my high standards. I hope Henrik Fisker loses every dime he has and I wish the rest of you the best of luck. Peace out."