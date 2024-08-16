The upcoming VW ID GTI model will have less than 300 hp (probably closer to 200 hp) and offer go-kart handling.

It's built on a new FWD version of the VW MEB platform designed for more affordable models.

It should enter production in 2026 and there's a strong chance it will come to the US.

Volkswagen has had its ups and downs as it figures out what an electric future could look like. But one bright spot has been the idea that the GTI badge is coming to an electric vehicle for the first time. Now, VW's technical chief reaffirmed that that car—a GTI version of the upcoming ID.2—should be coming in 2026, and it will keep the focus on handling fun.

According to a recent report published by Autocar, it will have less than 300 horsepower, but it will be very fun to drive. The report quotes Kai Grünitz, who is a VW board member responsible for technical development, and who first of all confirmed that the GTI badge will live on into the age of electric cars.

Gallery: VW ID. GTI Concept At Volkswagen Group Night IAA 2023

6 Photos

Grünit said, “GTI is alive and we’ll keep it alive in the future. The GTI badge is about passion, and when we started looking at ideas for an electric GTI, we knew it’s about more than just power.” Volkswagen has so far used GTX branding to define its more powerful electric offerings, like the ID.5 GTX. Still, GTI will be used alongside it in the future—GTX may be used for all-wheel drive vehicles while GTI would be reserved for sporty front-wheel drive models like the upcoming hot ID 2.

It's worth noting that this GTI isn't quite like the GTI most Americans know.

That car is based on the Volkswagen Golf, which is getting an electric version, but one that has been delayed to 2029 as he automaker figures out its software and technical challenges. Instead, this ID.2-based GTI is smaller, more like a Volkswagen Polo in other markets (and has also had its GTI variants over the years.) Since it's smaller than U.S. buyers are used to, it's been unclear whether this one will make it to American dealers.

Instead of the ID.Golf's future-facing platform, the ID.2 will be built on a more affordable front-wheel-drive version of the MEB platform, which will underpin other smaller electric VWs. This is similar to what Kia is doing with the lite version of its E-GMP platform, which ditches 800 volts and rear-wheel drive in the quest to cut costs and make its smaller EVs more affordable.

If you’ve driven any of the current VW ID models, they are competent and drive great, but the driving experience isn’t the most fun, even with power going to the rear wheels. Their safety systems don’t allow any slip at the back, so they always feel glued to the road, and flooring it when coming out of a corner won’t make the rear step out.

Get the best news, reviews, columns, and more delivered straight to your inbox. Sign up

and For more information, read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use

So maybe going front-wheel drive and allowing for a bit more movement in the front is the way to go. Grünitz explained that you don’t need a lot of power to make an EV fun. He said, “With an electric car, adding a lot of power is really easy, but do we need 300bhp or 350bhp? With a GTI, what’s more important than power is drivability. It will be a real go-kart. I’ve driven a prototype and it’s really amazing.”

That sounds very encouraging, especially since one of the most fun affordable electric cars is the Mini Cooper SE, which allows you to turn off the traction and stability aids and just do smoky FWD burnouts all the time. With all the nannies off, driving the Cooper SE spiritedly around a twisty road is one of the best times you will ever have behind the wheel of an EV at any price, and it has less than 200 hp.

Mini prides itself on offering a go-kart-like driving experience in its vehicles, including its EVs. The combination of stiff suspension, which may make the car feel a bit bouncy over some uneven road surfaces, and very sharp and sensitive steering is what makes the driving experience feel go-kart-esque, so VW is probably drawing inspiration from that for its ID 2 GTI.

We know it’s possible to have fun in a relatively low-powered front-wheel-drive EV, and the VW exec seems very confident that the upcoming GTI will deliver on the fun front, so we’re eager to try it. And if you were wondering if the electric GTI is coming to the U.S., we asked VW about it, and it sounds like people within the company are pushing hard to make that happen.