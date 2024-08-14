Certain all-wheel-drive Cadillac Lyriq EVs are being recalled to fix an issue that could make the brakes inoperable.

Rear-wheel drive models are not affected, and the issue can be resolved via an over-the-air software update.

Cadillac is recalling 21,469 Lyriq electric crossovers in the United States because of a software issue with the electronic brake control module which may lead to a loss of braking power.

Only 2023 and 2024 models with all-wheel drive are affected by this recall. General Motors, Cadillac’s parent company, said that in rare circumstances, during certain braking events on dry surfaces at speeds below 25 miles per hour, affected vehicles’ anti-lock braking system (ABS) may become overly sensitive.

In these conditions, if ABS falsely activates and a specific sequence of wheel movements occurs, the vehicle will continue to release the braking pressure in the vehicle’s service brake system, which could lead to reduced stopping performance or even the brakes becoming inoperative.

The defect surfaced earlier this year, after two reports of minor accidents resulting from an alleged loss of braking power. After extensive engineering analysis and testing, GM opened a product investigation on May 31 that concluded the condition, which can only occur under very rare circumstances, was related to a software issue with the car’s electronic brake control module.

The fix will be sent via an over-the-air software update to the affected vehicles, but owners can also perform the update by visiting a Cadillac dealer. GM is not aware of any injuries or fatalities associated with this issue. Just three field reports related to this condition were recorded.

The Cadillac Lyriq has been subject to several other recalls since its debut in 2022, including one for a seatbelt bracket that may have been improperly welded and another for insufficient wire insulation in the electric motor that could lead to a loss of drive power.