In the early days of the electric vehicle market, the buying options were limited. Most manufacturers started with the most efficient packaging and designs for EVs like coupes, sedans and hatchbacks. But as the number of categories has grown, the market potential has grown with it. There are now multiple entries to serve the needs of almost any consumer. While the Tesla Cybertruck and Chevrolet Silverado EV might be getting the most coverage right now, the model that kicked off the current crop of electric trucks was the Rivian R1T.

The R1T was an immediate hit with enthusiasts both off-road and on-road. The electric truck’s speed, power and versatility brought in a lot of new customers that had never considered an EV before. One of those R1T buyers is Jesse who recently met up with the AutomotiveWoman YouTube channel to discuss the experience of owning his first all-electric vehicle.

Get the best news, reviews, columns, and more delivered straight to your inbox. Sign up

and For more information, read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use

As the owner of a Porsche Cayenne Turbo S, Ford F-150 Raptor and a number of high-performance vehicles, Jesse wanted a ride that could be both a practical daily driver and provide a ton of driving excitement when desired. The R1T delivered on that. “I love the driving feel. The steering wheel feedback is actually incredible compared to vehicles I’ve driven.”

He has tested other electric vehicles in the past and was less than impressed. “We like to know every single thing that the car’s doing. This actually provides that for a big heavy electric vehicle.” As his daily driver, he primarily drives in All-Purpose mode, only switching to Sport mode when looking for more “spirited” driving.

Since this is Jesse's first pure electric vehicle, regen braking did take some getting used to. “At the start, I didn’t like it. But now that I’ve been driving it more and more I actually prefer it.”

On the interior, he appreciates the clean design of the infotainment system and instrument cluster. “Everything works very well. One of the downsides is it does not have Apple Carplay or Android Auto. I thought that would be a really big negative. But now that I’m using it more and more, it does have everything built in.”

Like many vehicles, the wireless phone charging is less than optimal and his phone frequently slides out of position. But the build quality itself is excellent. “This is comparable to all German OEM manufacturers.”

The interior space is well designed with plenty of leg room for rear seat passengers, even with the front seat adjusted for a 6’1” driver. The storage under the rear seats and the internal access to the gear tunnel are very convenient features.

One of the best benefits of an EV is the ability to charge it up in your own garage. But Jesse is currently relying on public charging. He has gotten a quote for a charger installation which came to about $3,500 for the wiring, charger and installation. But he is holding off for now.

Despite relying on public charging, he is currently averaging just $0.25 per kWh. “Something with this horsepower, an X5 M, a Cayenne Turbo S, Raptor, TRX? Those would be the equivalent of CAN$200 to CAN$250 to fill up with 93. Whereas here it’s under $40.” This is a major fuel savings over some of the other vehicles he owns.

As the owner of several full-size pickup trucks, he does note one pretty surprising omission in the Rivian. “Unfortunately compared to other trucks there is no step.” This is a nice tailgate feature that you can find on many trucks from Ford and General Motors. But the ability to use the doors of the gear tunnel as a step is a good alternative.

On other practical matters, hooking up a trailer is less convenient compared to his other trucks. “If you’re gonna connect to a trailer? There’s no cameras or guidance lines to connect to the hook. So it’s missing a lot of features for people who tow a lot.” But he notes that the Rivian gear lock in the bed of the truck is an excellent way to strap down power tools, generators, bicycles or other expensive gear.

So his first six months have been very positive and it’s been a good addition to his garage. Hopefully, Jesse will spring for the electric car charging station soon. It will make his ownership experience even better.

What was the first vehicle that swayed you to purchase an electric vehicle? Let us know in the comments below.