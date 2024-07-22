Cadillac wants to prove to the world that it’s more than capable of making ultra-luxurious cars in an age where material quality and craftsmanship have been replaced by the software experience on the priorities list.

And what better way to showcase your upmarket game than through a one-off, bespoke all-electric two-plus-two convertible based on the already sleek and hard-to-get Celestiq? Say hello to the Cadillac Sollei. It’s beige, it’s adorned with handcrafted accessories, it has a massive retractable roof and it’s exactly what a Cadillac should be in the 21st century.

Get Fully Charged Cadillac's diverse EV portfolio While the entry-level Optiq will start from around $54,000 when it goes on sale later this year, Cadillac is no stranger to expensive models. The Escalade IQ will wear a price tag of around $130,000, while the highly exclusive Celestiq starts at roughly $340,000.

But first, let’s get that fungi thing out of the way. As you can probably imagine, it’s not actual fungi that’s growing inside the car. Instead, Cadillac turned to MycoWorks to come up with a mycelium-based material (that’s the root structure of mushrooms) that was used for the Sollei’s inductive charging mats on the console and door map pockets.

The result is called Fine Mycelium and you don’t need a prescription on hand to touch it. Mycelium has also been used in furniture making and artificial leather, so there’s a chance you already came in contact with it but had no idea.

Now, the name. “Sol” means sun and “lei” comes from leisure, so Sollei is Cadillac’s “optimistic inspiration for an open-air, leisurely lifestyle.” To make that lifestyle possible, the good people at GM’s luxury brand gave the battery-powered convertible a wide stance, long coupe doors and a low rear end. There are no door handles–discrete buttons are used instead–and the color chosen by Cadillac for its bespoke droptop is called “Manila Cream,” a shade that was originally used on the company’s models in 1957 and 1958.

Cadillac Cadillac Sollei Concept

Inside, the Sollei features the same 55-inch pillar-to-pillar screen that’s available in the highly exclusive Celestiq sedan but takes things up a notch with unstained wood veneers, open-pore surfaces and multi-zone ambient lighting that offers no fewer than 126 color options for each zone.

The fine Nappa leather features a pink iridescent pigment, which is also present on the beverage chiller door and glass tray in the rear compartment. The metal finishes have a so-called “Aurora” tint which color shifts to mimic the aurora borealis. The leather-wrapped seats have sunburst motif perforation, quilting and embroidery patterns.

For all the bird lovers out there–apparently rich people love watching birds–there’s a custom-made brushed metal and leather-wrapped case that houses 3D printed acrylic bird calls, a leather-bound journal with hand-painted bird illustrations and a leather tool roll for pens and pencils. Cadillac says the accessory box allows enthusiasts “to capture their bird-watching experiences.” That’s nice, I guess.

But while the $340,000 Celestiq can be bought with real money, the Sollei convertible is just a concept for now, but who knows, maybe Cadillac will change its mind and make it a reality for all those deep-pocketed bird-watching enthusiasts out there. In the meantime, you can let us know what you think in the comments below.