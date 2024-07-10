No, it’s not pronounced “Escalade-ick.” But, the price might give you a bit of an ick, though; the pricing of the fully electric Cadillac Escalade has been revealed, and it’s not a cheap vehicle in the slightest. The base Escalade IQ will start at just shy of $130,000, according to a new report on its alleged specs.

Get Fully Charged Cadillac softens its EV-only plans Cadillac originally planned to go fully electric by 2030, but as recently as this May it has softened its plans and said that it may continue to offer ICE cars past 2030. Still, it plans on introducing more EV models, with the Optiq, Celestiq, Vistiq and Escalade IQ to be released in the near future.

Per a leak from GM Authority, the 2025 Escalade IQ will come in four trims: Luxury 1, Sport 1, Luxury 2 and Sport 2. The base Luxury 1 will start at $129,990. Sport 1 is $500 more at $130,490. Luxury 2 is $149,990, and Sport 2 is $500 more than that, at $150,490. These prices don’t include the $2,290 destination fee.

Since the price is way over $80,000, it is too expensive to qualify for any IRA-level $7,500 purchase tax credit. It’s also about $50,000 more expensive than a base ICE Escalade, and roughly double the price of Cadillac’s other electric vehicle, the Lyriq.

The only car that can touch the Escalade IQ’s price is the Maybach EQS SUV, which starts at around $180,000. As of right now, the Escalade IQ stands to be the most expensive three-row EV on sale. (The EQS SUV does not have a third row of seats in Maybach form.)

Gallery: 2025 Cadillac Escalade IQ

26 Photos

Cadillac’s website shows that the main difference between the Sport and Luxury trims is a difference in chrome brightwork. Luxury trims use silver, while Sport trims turn some of that silver trim into black. However, when a buyer steps up the Luxury 2 and Sport 2 trims, the Escalade IQ gains goodies like an AKG audio system, faster 19.2 kW AC charging speeds (up from 11.5 kW), and massaging front swats.

Like most of GM’s electric vehicles, the 2025 Cadillac Escalade IQ is also based on the GM Ultium platform like the Equinox EV, Blazer EV, GMC Hummer EV, and Cadillac Lyriq. Cadillac says the Escalade IQ will have 750 horsepower, 786 ft-lb of torque, and sprint to 60 mph in about five seconds. The electric range isn’t official yet, but Cadillac estimates around 460 miles.

Production of the Cadillac Escalade IQ is expected to commence in October.

