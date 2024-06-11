I've wanted some seat time in the Cadillac Lyriq for quite a while now. The sleek SUV first went on sale in the middle of 2022 as the brand's first-ever electric vehicle, and press cars always seemed scarce. That's not surprising, given that Lyriq production took a while to ramp up as General Motors sorted through manufacturing stumbles with its Ultium battery platform.

However, GM seems to have emerged from those early struggles with some top-notch electric contenders. The Chevrolet Equinox EV just launched as a standout in the affordable-but-long-range-EV space. Meanwhile, GM just had its best month ever of EV sales in May, mainly on the back of the Lyriq.

Get Fully Charged The Cadillac Lyriq GM's luxury brand is going hard on EVs. The Lyriq came first and will be followed by several additional electric SUVs in coming years: The Optiq, Vistiq and Escalade IQ.

That brings me to the purpose of this post. Now that I've finally got a Cadillac Lyriq for the next week, what do you, dear reader, want to know about it?

I'm looking forward to testing out GM's latest iteration of Super Cruise, its hands-free cruise-control feature. I was sufficiently impressed when I used the feature for hundreds of miles in a Cadillac Escalade a couple of years back, but there's always room for improvement.

Get the best news, reviews, columns, and more delivered straight to your inbox. Sign up

and For more information, read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use

I also plan to spend some quality time with the Lyriq's infotainment system, which, upon initial inspection, strikes me as remarkably crisp and easy to use. Built-in Google Maps may make up for the lack of Apple CarPlay.

But what do you want to know? Let us know in the comments below; find me on X (ugh) at T_Levin or email me at tim.levin@insideevs.com