In May, plug-in electric car sales in Europe decreased by 10% year over year, which is not a good sign, especially since the overall market noted only a 3% drop.

According to EV Volumes data, shared by researcher Jose Pontes, 226,178 new plug-in electric cars were registered in Europe in May. The market share amounted to roughly 21% (compared to 23% a year ago).

Get Fully Charged A flat year in progress After the first five months of the year, it seems that 2024 will be a flat year in Europe. Plug-in electric sales are only slightly higher than in the same period in 2023.

All-electric car registrations account for about 14% of the market (roughly 150,000 units), while plug-in hybrid registrations account for about 7% of the market. Both types noted a similar year-over-year sales decrease.

Interestingly, non-rechargeable hybrid registrations increased by 15%, capturing 30% of the market. All types of electrified vehicles (EVs, PHEVs and HEVs) had 51% of the market.

Another interesting thing is that nearly one in five all-electric cars sold in Europe were manufactured in China, prompting the European Union to launch special tariffs on China-made EVs.

Plug-in car registrations for the month (YOY change):

BEVs: about *150,000 (down 11%) and 14% market share

PHEVs: about *75,000 (down 10%) and 7% market share

Total: 226,178 (down 10%) and 21% market share

* Estimated from the market share

Plug-In Electric Car Sales In Europe – May 2024

Over 1.1 million passenger plug-in electric cars were registered in Europe during the five four months of the year. That's barely 2% more than a year earlier. The market share remains stable at about 21%.

Plug-in car registrations in January-May (YOY change):

BEVs: about *0.76 million and 13% market share

PHEVs: about *0.38 million and 8% market share

Total: 1,148,085 (up 2%) and 21% market share

* Estimated from the market share

For reference, over 3 million passenger plug-in electric cars were registered in Europe in 2023, 16% more than in 2022. The market share amounted to 24% (compared to 23% in 2022, 19% in 2021, and 11% in 2020).

Top Plug-In Models

The Tesla Model Y remains Europe's best-selling plug-in model, with 11,236 new registrations in May, but Tesla was down as a whole by 35% year-over-year. Not only that, the Volvo EX30 was not far behind with 8,262 units.

The Tesla Model 3 happened to be third, followed by four MEB-based models from the Volkswagen Group: Audi Q4 e-tron, Volkswagen ID.4, Volkswagen ID.3 and Skoda Enyaq iV.

Results for the month:

Tesla Model Y - 11,236 Volvo EX30 - 8,262 Tesla Model 3 - 7,865 Audi Q4 e-tron - 6,708 Volkswagen ID.4 - 5,936 Volkswagen ID.3 - 5,683 Skoda Enyaq iV - 5,339 Volvo XC60 PHEV - 5,287 MG 4 - 5,135 BMW iX1 - 4,741

After the first five months of the year, the top three models are Tesla Model Y, Tesla Model 3 and Volvo EX30.

Results in January-May 2024:

Tesla Model Y - 78,861 Tesla Model 3 - 39,574 Volvo EX30 - 30,171 Audi Q4 e-tron - 28,119 Volvo XC60 PHEV - 24,549 Skoda Enyaq iV - 23,481 MG 4 - 22,768 Volvo XC40 - 22,639 (21,326 BEVs + 1,313 PHEVs) Peugeot e-208 - 21,511 Volkswagen ID.4 - 21,117

Top Brands And Automotive Groups

Tesla was the most popular brand in the plug-in car segment during the first five months of the year, but the differences between the top four brands are relatively small.

In terms of automotive groups, Volkswagen Group, with a 20% share, is the lone leader. Stellantis (13.2%) is second, followed by three companies close to each other: BMW Group, Geely-Volvo and Tesla.

Top brands by share in the plug-in segment in January-May:

Tesla - 10.5%

BMW - 10.3%

Mercedes-Benz - 9.0%

Volvo - 8.8%

Audi - 6.7%

Volkswagen - 6.2%

Top automotive groups by share in the plug-in segment in January-May:

Volkswagen Group - 20.1%

Stellantis - 11.7%

BMW Group - 10.9%

Geely-Volvo - 10.7%

Tesla - 10.5%

Mercedes-Benz Group - 9.5%

Hyundai Motor Group - 8.1%

Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance - 5%