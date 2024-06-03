Kia America reported 75,156 vehicle sales in the United States in May, up 5.1% year-over-year. After five months of 2024, the total result is 320,531—down a slight 1.0%, but with some good news on the electric front.

In May, Kia's all-electric car sales surged to new record levels, exceeding 7,000 units for the first time in a month.

Get Fully Charged Kia is quickly increasing EV sales in 2024 Kia started 2024 with relatively strong growth of all-electric car sales in the U.S. During the first five months of the year, the EV volume more than doubled year-over-year to over 23,000.

Kia's total EV sales amounted to 7,197, a 127% increase year-over-year and a noticeable jump from the previous best month of 5,045 in April. Also, the EV share in the brand's total volume improved to a new record of 9.6%, compared to 4.4% a year ago.

This number consists of 2,660 EV6s, up 19% and the second-highest result ever, and 2,187 EV9s—a new record for the model. The recent attractive lease deals almost certainly have boosted EV9 sales.

Kia does not report the Niro EV sales, as it's counted together with the ICE version. But we can calculate the number as a difference between the total and EV6/EV9 sales. This way returns 2,350 Niro EV sales (up 152% year-over-year).

All three all-electric Kia models seem to grow and contribute to a solid overall result.

Kia BEV sales last month (YOY change):

Kia EV6: 2,660 (up 19%)

Kia EV9: 2,187 (new)

Kia Niro EV: 2,350 (up 152%)

Total E-GMP family: 4,847 (up 117%) and 6.4% share

Total (with Niro EV): 7,197 (up 127%) and 9.6% share

Kia E-GMP BEV Sales in the U.S. – May 2024

So far this year, Kia has sold 23,654 all-electric cars in the U.S., including over 16,500 E-GMP-based models in the EV6 and EV9. That's twice as many as a year ago.

Kia BEV sales year-to-date (YOY change):

Kia EV6: 8,770 (up 28%)

Kia EV9: 7,766 (new)

Kia Niro EV: 7,118 (up 60%)

Total E-GMP family: 16,536 (up 141%) and 5.2% share

Total (with Niro EV): 23,654 (up 109%) and 7.4% share

For reference, during the 12 months of 2023, Kia sold over 32,000 all-electric cars in the U.S., about 4.1% of the brand's total volume.

Unfortunately, the manufacturer does not report sales of other plug-in models, as they are counted together with conventional or non-rechargeable hybrid versions.

May was also very important for Kia's EV future because of the introduction of the Kia EV3 model.

Meanwhile, on May 30, the company started local production of the Kia EV9 model in West Point, Georgia, which was announced a year ago. By 2025, Kia expects to secure the full $7,500 federal tax credit for the model.

With local EV9 production and an EV3 launch sometime in 2025, Kia should be able to increase its EV sales further.

Gallery: 2024 Kia EV9 GT-Line in US specification

55 Photos