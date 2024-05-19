Kia reports that its global vehicle sales in April amounted to 261,022, 0.6% more than a year ago. The total sales during the first four months of 2024 exceeded 1 million (down 0.6% year-over-year).

Despite relatively flat overall sales, Kia's all-electric car sales continued to increase very quickly. The South Korean manufacturer said it expects to maintain EV sales momentum with the launch of the new all-electric EV3 and updated EV6 model in the second half of 2024.

Get Fully Charged Kia EV lineup is expanding Currently, Kia offers three E-GMP-based models (EV5, EV6 and EV9), while two more (EV3 and EV4) are just around the corner. On top of that, the company also sells Niro EV, Soul EV, Bingo EV and Ray EV (the two last ones in South Korea only).

According to Kia, its retail all-electric car sales amounted to 17,140 units in April. This is up 90% from a year ago (estimated, as not all data for 2023 are available). The share of EVs in the brand's total volume almost reached 7%.

The retail sales include multiple models (EV3, EV5, EV6, EV9, Niro EV, Niro Plus EV, Soul EV, and the Korea-only Ray EV and Bingo EV).

At the same time, wholesale shipments (closely related to production) of Kia's E-GMP-based models amounted to 8,904, down 6% year-over-year. This includes EV3, EV6 and EV9 production in South Korea and EV5 in China.

Kia reports wholesale sales (on the manufacturer level or plant sales)—unless otherwise specified, the numbers are unaudited and on a preliminary basis.

The company's best-selling EV model is the Kia EV6, with 5,728 wholesale units (down 39% year-over-year). We assume the EV6's results will improve once the updated version hits the marker.

Kia wholesale BEV sales last month (YOY change):

EV3: 3 (new)

EV5: 1,182 (new)

EV6: 5,728 (down 39%)

EV9: 1,991 (new)

E-GMP BEVs: 8,904 (down 6%)

Kia Global EV Retail Sales – April 2024

So far this year, Kia's retail EV sales exceeded 61,000. The growth rate is up to over 70% (estimated). Meanwhile, the wholesale shipments of E-GMP-based models exceeded 44,000.

Kia wholesale BEV sales year-to-date (YOY change):

EV3: 3 (new)

EV5: 2433 (new)

EV6: 29035 (down 20%)

EV9: 13,141 (new)

E-GMP BEVs: 44.614 (up 23%)

For reference, in 2023, Kia wholesale shipments of E-GMP-based electric cars amounted to 132,711 (up 59% year-over-year).