Kia reports that its global vehicle sales in December amounted to 213,543 (down 9.2% year-over-year), while the 2023 year result stands at 3,085,771 (up 6.3% year-over-year).

For us, the most important thing is that all-electric car sales significantly increased last month, which improved the annual result too.

Get Fully Charged Kia EV lineup is expanding In 2023 Kia launched two new all-electric models, based on the E-GMP platform—the EV9 (globally) and EV5 (in China). In the not-too-distant future, Kia will launch the EV3.

Last month, the wholesale shipments (closely related to production) of Kia's E-GMP-based models amounted to 18,405 (up 141% year-over-year), which is another all-time record (the second one in a row, after 16,916 in November).

This includes production of the EV6 and EV9 in South Korea and the EV5 in China. The vast majority of the EV6s and EV9s were exported from South Korea (almost 14,000).

Kia reports wholesale sales (on the manufacturer level or plant sales)—unless otherwise specified, the numbers are unaudited and on a preliminary basis.

The wholesale shipments of the all-new Kia EV9 amounted to 10,572 units, which is a new monthly record. The EV9 has become the company's best-selling electric car model, representing the majority of recent wholesale sales.

The newly launched Kia EV5 also noted its monthly record in China, at 1,096 units, while the Kia EV6 almost maintained its level from December 2022, scoring 6,737 units.

On top of that comes Kia's other EVs, like the Kia Niro EV and Kia Soul EV, but we don't know their numbers.

Kia wholesale BEV sales last month (YOY change):

EV5: 1,096 (new)

EV6: 6,737 (down 12%)

EV9: 10,572 (new)

E-GMP BEVs: 18,405 (up 141%)

Kia EV6 And EV9 Wholesale Sales – December 2023

In 2023, Kia wholesale shipments of E-GMP-based electric cars amounted to 132,711 (up 59% year-over-year). That's a very positive outcome in a challenging year.

Kia wholesale BEV sales year-to-date (YOY change):

EV5: 1,469 (new)

EV6: 96,092 (up 15%)

EV9: 35,150 (new)

E-GMP BEVs: 132,711 (up 59%)

For reference, in 2022, Kia EV6 (the only E-GMP model) noted 83,411 wholesale shipments.

Retail sales

In its monthly sales data report, Kia also lists 10,534 retail sales of all-electric cars outside of South Korea, which is about 5.7% of the total retail sales.

Retail sales often follow the wholesale shipments with a 1-2 month lag.

When combined with sales in South Korea (only models for which data are available), the total is at least 13,915 (up 57% year-over-year).

Kia BEV sales last month (YOY change):

Retail sales outside South Korea: 10,534 and 5.7% of the total volume

Total*: 13,915 (up 57%) and 6.5% of the total volume

*South Korea (EV6, EV9) + overseas retail sales data (EV5, EV6, EV9, Niro EV, Niro Plus EV, Soul EV)

In 2023, the total retail sales of Kia BEVs exceeded 155,800 (up 18% year-over-year), which is 5.1% of the total volume. For reference, in 2022, the company sold more than 130,000 all-electric cars.

Unfortunately, Kia does not report PHEV numbers.

2024 Targets

Kia set a target of 3.2 million car sales in 2024 (up 3.7% year-over-year). The company does not say what it expects regarding all-electric car volume, but we expect to see growth.

One of the most interesting things will be the new Kia EV3 model: "Kia plans to enhance customer value and profitability while further solidifying its leadership position in the global EV market this year by introducing new EV models, strengthening the appeal of its products with improved connectivity technology, and further expanding its PBV business. The company will also complete the redevelopment of its Kia AutoLand Gwangmyeong EV plant, which will produce the brand’s EV3, a compact EV, for both domestic and international sales. Through such efforts, the company will continue its growth as well as achieve its goal of becoming a sustainable mobility solutions provider."