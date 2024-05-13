The 2024 Tesla Model X's official range and energy consumption ratings were recently listed on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) website. The ratings confirm a slight decrease in range due to the EPA's new methodology, which affected all EVs.

The Tesla Model X has two versions on the market—the base Long Range all-wheel drive (AWD) and the tri-motor Plaid version. Both versions are equipped either with 20-inch or 22-inch wheels.

Get Fully Charged Tesla Model X offers 300+ miles of range The 2024 Tesla Model X has about a 100-kWh battery and a range of up to 300-335 miles, depending on the configuration. The entry-level version's energy consumption is estimated at 3.0 miles/kWh, including charging losses.

In 2022-2023, the Model X Long Range AWD with 20-inch wheels had an EPA combined range of 348 miles, while the Plaid had up to 333 miles (311 miles with 22-inch wheels).

The updated EPA methodology—which draws average energy consumption from best- and worst-case drive modes instead of using the default driving mode—has brought the numbers down by 2-4%.

The latest 2024 Tesla Model X Long Range AWD with 20-inch wheels has an EPA Combined range of 335 miles. With 22-inch wheels, it's 322 miles, according to Tesla, as there is no EPA rating card. The Plaid version with 20-inch wheels has 326 miles of range (300 miles with optional 22-inch wheels):

LR AWD 20-inch: 335 miles (down 13 miles or 3.7% from 348 miles)

LR AWD 22-inch: 322 miles (down 8 miles or 2.4% from 330 miles)

Plaid 20-inch: 326 miles (down 7 miles or 2.1% from 333 miles)

Plaid 22-inch: 300 miles (down 11 miles or 3.5% from 311 miles)

As we can see, there is a slight difference between the 20- and 22-inch wheels sizes:

Energy consumption of the 2024 Tesla Model X Long Range AWD with 20-inch wheels, including charging losses, is estimated at 100 MPGe or about 337 watt-hours per mile (3.0 miles/kWh).

The Plaid version with the 20-inch version is rated at 98 MPGe: 344 Wh/mi or 2.9 miles/kWh, while the 22-inch version at 90 MPGe: 374 Wh/mi or 2.7 miles/kWh.

Let's note that the highway MPGe ratings are slightly lower than the combined values. We can estimate that the EPA Highway range is about 10-20 miles lower. However, this is only a rough estimate because the MPGe number includes charging losses. A similar situation concerns the Model S.

2024 Tesla Model X LR AWD 20-in

2024 Tesla Model X LR AWD 20-in :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 5-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 335 miles (539 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 100 MPGe: 337 Wh/mi or 3.0 miles/kWh

104 MPGe: 324 Wh/mi or 3.1 miles/kWh

96 MPGe: 351 Wh/mi or 2.8 miles/kWh

2024 Tesla Model X Plaid (6-seat) 20-in

2024 Tesla Model X Plaid (6-seat) 20-in :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 5-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 326 miles (525 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 98 MPGe: 344 Wh/mi or 2.9 miles/kWh

102 MPGe: 330 Wh/mi or 3 miles/kWh

92 MPGe: 366 Wh/mi or 2.7 miles/kWh

2024 Tesla Model X Plaid (6-seat) 22-in

2024 Tesla Model X Plaid (6-seat) 22-in :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 5-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 300 miles (483 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 90 MPGe: 374 Wh/mi or 2.7 miles/kWh

94 MPGe: 359 Wh/mi or 2.8 miles/kWh

86 MPGe: 392 Wh/mi or 2.6 miles/kWh

Here is a simple comparison of all main configurations:

Basic specs

Model Drive EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) Top

Speed

(mph) 2024 Tesla Model X LR AWD 20-in AWD 335 mi 3.8 149 2024 Tesla Model X LR AWD 22-in AWD 322 mi* 3.8 155 2024 Tesla Model X Plaid (6-seat) 20-in AWD 326 mi 2.5* 149 2024 Tesla Model X Plaid (6-seat) 22-in AWD 300 mi 2.5* 163

* EPA range according to Tesla's website; acceleration with rollout subtracted

** Tesla Model X LR AWD numbers concern also 6-seat and 7-seat versions

Pricing

The Tesla Model X Long Range starts at $77,990 (plus $1,640 in obligatory fees), which enables it to get the $7,500 federal tax credit and lower the effective cost to $72,130. Other versions exceed the $80,000 price cap for the incentive.

Prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2024 Tesla Model X LR AWD 20-in $77,990 +$1,640 $7,500 $72,130 2024 Tesla Model X LR AWD 22-in $83,490 +$1,640 N/A $85,130 2024 Tesla Model X LR AWD (6-seat) 20-in $84,490 +$1,640 N/A $86,130 2024 Tesla Model X LR AWD (6-seat) 22-in $89,990 +$1,640 N/A $91,630 2024 Tesla Model X LR AWD (7-seat) 20-in $81,490 +$1,640 N/A $83,130 2024 Tesla Model X LR AWD (7-seat) 22-in $86,990 +$1,640 N/A $88,630 2024 Tesla Model X Plaid (6-seat) 20-in $92,990 +$1,640 N/A $94,630 2024 Tesla Model X Plaid (6-seat) 22-in $98,490 +$1,640 N/A $100,130

* Tesla adds a Destination Fee (DST) of $1,390 and an Order Fee of $250 to all its models ($1,640 total).