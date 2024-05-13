The 2024 Tesla Model X's official range and energy consumption ratings were recently listed on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) website. The ratings confirm a slight decrease in range due to the EPA's new methodology, which affected all EVs.

The Tesla Model X has two versions on the market—the base Long Range all-wheel drive (AWD) and the tri-motor Plaid version. Both versions are equipped either with 20-inch or 22-inch wheels.

Get Fully Charged

Tesla Model X offers 300+ miles of range

The 2024 Tesla Model X has about a 100-kWh battery and a range of up to 300-335 miles, depending on the configuration. The entry-level version's energy consumption is estimated at 3.0 miles/kWh, including charging losses.

In 2022-2023, the Model X Long Range AWD with 20-inch wheels had an EPA combined range of 348 miles, while the Plaid had up to 333 miles (311 miles with 22-inch wheels).

The updated EPA methodology—which draws average energy consumption from best- and worst-case drive modes instead of using the default driving mode—has brought the numbers down by 2-4%.

The latest 2024 Tesla Model X Long Range AWD with 20-inch wheels has an EPA Combined range of 335 miles. With 22-inch wheels, it's 322 miles, according to Tesla, as there is no EPA rating card. The Plaid version with 20-inch wheels has 326 miles of range (300 miles with optional 22-inch wheels):

  • LR AWD 20-inch: 335 miles (down 13 miles or 3.7% from 348 miles)
  • LR AWD 22-inch: 322 miles (down 8 miles or 2.4% from 330 miles)
  • Plaid 20-inch: 326 miles (down 7 miles or 2.1% from 333 miles)
  • Plaid 22-inch: 300 miles (down 11 miles or 3.5% from 311 miles)

As we can see, there is a slight difference between the 20- and 22-inch wheels sizes:

  • LR AWD 20-inch: 335 miles
  • LR AWD 22-inch: 322 miles
    [13 miles or 3.9% less than LR AWD 20-inch]
  • Plaid 20-inch: 326 miles
    [9 miles or 2.7% less than LR AWD 20-inch]
  • Plaid 22-inch: 300 miles
    [26 miles or 8.0% less than Plaid 20-inch]
    [35 miles or 10.4% less than LR AWD 20-inch]
2024 Tesla Model X EPA rating

Energy consumption of the 2024 Tesla Model X Long Range AWD with 20-inch wheels, including charging losses, is estimated at 100 MPGe or about 337 watt-hours per mile (3.0 miles/kWh).

The Plaid version with the 20-inch version is rated at 98 MPGe: 344 Wh/mi or 2.9 miles/kWh, while the 22-inch version at 90 MPGe: 374 Wh/mi or 2.7 miles/kWh.

Let's note that the highway MPGe ratings are slightly lower than the combined values. We can estimate that the EPA Highway range is about 10-20 miles lower. However, this is only a rough estimate because the MPGe number includes charging losses. A similar situation concerns the Model S.

2024 Tesla Model X LR AWD 20-in

2024 Tesla Model X LR AWD 20-in :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs
[Electric Vehicle 5-cycle label]
Combined
City
Highway		 335 miles (539 km)
N/A
N/A
EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses):
Combined
City
Highway		 100 MPGe: 337 Wh/mi or 3.0 miles/kWh
104 MPGe: 324 Wh/mi or 3.1 miles/kWh
96 MPGe: 351 Wh/mi or 2.8 miles/kWh

2024 Tesla Model X Plaid (6-seat) 20-in

2024 Tesla Model X Plaid (6-seat) 20-in :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs
[Electric Vehicle 5-cycle label]
Combined
City
Highway		 326 miles (525 km)
N/A
N/A
EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses):
Combined
City
Highway		 98 MPGe: 344 Wh/mi or 2.9 miles/kWh
102 MPGe: 330 Wh/mi or 3 miles/kWh
92 MPGe: 366 Wh/mi or 2.7 miles/kWh

2024 Tesla Model X Plaid (6-seat) 22-in

2024 Tesla Model X Plaid (6-seat) 22-in :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs
[Electric Vehicle 5-cycle label]
Combined
City
Highway		 300 miles (483 km)
N/A
N/A
EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses):
Combined
City
Highway		 90 MPGe: 374 Wh/mi or 2.7 miles/kWh
94 MPGe: 359 Wh/mi or 2.8 miles/kWh
86 MPGe: 392 Wh/mi or 2.6 miles/kWh

Here is a simple comparison of all main configurations:

Basic specs

Model Drive EPA
Range		 0-60
mph
(sec)		 Top
Speed
(mph)
2024 Tesla Model X LR AWD 20-in AWD 335 mi 3.8 149
2024 Tesla Model X LR AWD 22-in AWD 322 mi* 3.8 155
2024 Tesla Model X Plaid (6-seat) 20-in AWD 326 mi 2.5* 149
2024 Tesla Model X Plaid (6-seat) 22-in AWD 300 mi 2.5* 163

* EPA range according to Tesla's website; acceleration with rollout subtracted

** Tesla Model X LR AWD numbers concern also 6-seat and 7-seat versions

Pricing

The Tesla Model X Long Range starts at $77,990 (plus $1,640 in obligatory fees), which enables it to get the $7,500 federal tax credit and lower the effective cost to $72,130. Other versions exceed the $80,000 price cap for the incentive.

Prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price
2024 Tesla Model X LR AWD 20-in $77,990 +$1,640 $7,500 $72,130
2024 Tesla Model X LR AWD 22-in $83,490 +$1,640 N/A $85,130
2024 Tesla Model X LR AWD (6-seat) 20-in $84,490 +$1,640 N/A $86,130
2024 Tesla Model X LR AWD (6-seat) 22-in $89,990 +$1,640 N/A $91,630
2024 Tesla Model X LR AWD (7-seat) 20-in $81,490 +$1,640 N/A $83,130
2024 Tesla Model X LR AWD (7-seat) 22-in $86,990 +$1,640 N/A $88,630
2024 Tesla Model X Plaid (6-seat) 20-in $92,990 +$1,640 N/A $94,630
2024 Tesla Model X Plaid (6-seat) 22-in $98,490 +$1,640 N/A $100,130

* Tesla adds a Destination Fee (DST) of $1,390 and an Order Fee of $250 to all its models ($1,640 total).

Get the best news, reviews, columns, and more delivered straight to your inbox.
For more information, read our
Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

See also

2024 tesla modely epa range consumption 2024 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD Gets 3.5 Miles/kWh EPA Energy Consumption
2024 tesla model3 epa range consumption 2024 Tesla Model 3 Gets Outstanding 3.9 Miles/kWh EPA Energy Consumption
Got a tip for us? Email: tips@insideevs.com