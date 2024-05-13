The 2024 Tesla Model X's official range and energy consumption ratings were recently listed on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) website. The ratings confirm a slight decrease in range due to the EPA's new methodology, which affected all EVs.
The Tesla Model X has two versions on the market—the base Long Range all-wheel drive (AWD) and the tri-motor Plaid version. Both versions are equipped either with 20-inch or 22-inch wheels.
The 2024 Tesla Model X has about a 100-kWh battery and a range of up to 300-335 miles, depending on the configuration. The entry-level version's energy consumption is estimated at 3.0 miles/kWh, including charging losses.
In 2022-2023, the Model X Long Range AWD with 20-inch wheels had an EPA combined range of 348 miles, while the Plaid had up to 333 miles (311 miles with 22-inch wheels).
The updated EPA methodology—which draws average energy consumption from best- and worst-case drive modes instead of using the default driving mode—has brought the numbers down by 2-4%.
The latest 2024 Tesla Model X Long Range AWD with 20-inch wheels has an EPA Combined range of 335 miles. With 22-inch wheels, it's 322 miles, according to Tesla, as there is no EPA rating card. The Plaid version with 20-inch wheels has 326 miles of range (300 miles with optional 22-inch wheels):
- LR AWD 20-inch: 335 miles (down 13 miles or 3.7% from 348 miles)
- LR AWD 22-inch: 322 miles (down 8 miles or 2.4% from 330 miles)
- Plaid 20-inch: 326 miles (down 7 miles or 2.1% from 333 miles)
- Plaid 22-inch: 300 miles (down 11 miles or 3.5% from 311 miles)
As we can see, there is a slight difference between the 20- and 22-inch wheels sizes:
- LR AWD 20-inch: 335 miles
- LR AWD 22-inch: 322 miles
[13 miles or 3.9% less than LR AWD 20-inch]
- Plaid 20-inch: 326 miles
[9 miles or 2.7% less than LR AWD 20-inch]
- Plaid 22-inch: 300 miles
[26 miles or 8.0% less than Plaid 20-inch]
[35 miles or 10.4% less than LR AWD 20-inch]
Energy consumption of the 2024 Tesla Model X Long Range AWD with 20-inch wheels, including charging losses, is estimated at 100 MPGe or about 337 watt-hours per mile (3.0 miles/kWh).
The Plaid version with the 20-inch version is rated at 98 MPGe: 344 Wh/mi or 2.9 miles/kWh, while the 22-inch version at 90 MPGe: 374 Wh/mi or 2.7 miles/kWh.
Let's note that the highway MPGe ratings are slightly lower than the combined values. We can estimate that the EPA Highway range is about 10-20 miles lower. However, this is only a rough estimate because the MPGe number includes charging losses. A similar situation concerns the Model S.
2024 Tesla Model X LR AWD 20-in
|2024 Tesla Model X LR AWD 20-in :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs
[Electric Vehicle 5-cycle label]
|Combined
City
Highway
|335 miles (539 km)
N/A
N/A
|EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses):
|Combined
City
Highway
|100 MPGe: 337 Wh/mi or 3.0 miles/kWh
104 MPGe: 324 Wh/mi or 3.1 miles/kWh
96 MPGe: 351 Wh/mi or 2.8 miles/kWh
2024 Tesla Model X Plaid (6-seat) 20-in
|2024 Tesla Model X Plaid (6-seat) 20-in :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs
[Electric Vehicle 5-cycle label]
|Combined
City
Highway
|326 miles (525 km)
N/A
N/A
|EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses):
|Combined
City
Highway
|98 MPGe: 344 Wh/mi or 2.9 miles/kWh
102 MPGe: 330 Wh/mi or 3 miles/kWh
92 MPGe: 366 Wh/mi or 2.7 miles/kWh
2024 Tesla Model X Plaid (6-seat) 22-in
|2024 Tesla Model X Plaid (6-seat) 22-in :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs
[Electric Vehicle 5-cycle label]
|Combined
City
Highway
|300 miles (483 km)
N/A
N/A
|EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses):
|Combined
City
Highway
|90 MPGe: 374 Wh/mi or 2.7 miles/kWh
94 MPGe: 359 Wh/mi or 2.8 miles/kWh
86 MPGe: 392 Wh/mi or 2.6 miles/kWh
Here is a simple comparison of all main configurations:
Basic specs
|Model
|Drive
|EPA
Range
|0-60
mph
(sec)
|Top
Speed
(mph)
|2024 Tesla Model X LR AWD 20-in
|AWD
|335 mi
|3.8
|149
|2024 Tesla Model X LR AWD 22-in
|AWD
|322 mi*
|3.8
|155
|2024 Tesla Model X Plaid (6-seat) 20-in
|AWD
|326 mi
|2.5*
|149
|2024 Tesla Model X Plaid (6-seat) 22-in
|AWD
|300 mi
|2.5*
|163
* EPA range according to Tesla's website; acceleration with rollout subtracted
** Tesla Model X LR AWD numbers concern also 6-seat and 7-seat versions
Pricing
The Tesla Model X Long Range starts at $77,990 (plus $1,640 in obligatory fees), which enables it to get the $7,500 federal tax credit and lower the effective cost to $72,130. Other versions exceed the $80,000 price cap for the incentive.
Prices
|Model
|Base Price
|Dest. Charge
|Tax Credit
|Effective Price
|2024 Tesla Model X LR AWD 20-in
|$77,990
|+$1,640
|$7,500
|$72,130
|2024 Tesla Model X LR AWD 22-in
|$83,490
|+$1,640
|N/A
|$85,130
|2024 Tesla Model X LR AWD (6-seat) 20-in
|$84,490
|+$1,640
|N/A
|$86,130
|2024 Tesla Model X LR AWD (6-seat) 22-in
|$89,990
|+$1,640
|N/A
|$91,630
|2024 Tesla Model X LR AWD (7-seat) 20-in
|$81,490
|+$1,640
|N/A
|$83,130
|2024 Tesla Model X LR AWD (7-seat) 22-in
|$86,990
|+$1,640
|N/A
|$88,630
|2024 Tesla Model X Plaid (6-seat) 20-in
|$92,990
|+$1,640
|N/A
|$94,630
|2024 Tesla Model X Plaid (6-seat) 22-in
|$98,490
|+$1,640
|N/A
|$100,130
* Tesla adds a Destination Fee (DST) of $1,390 and an Order Fee of $250 to all its models ($1,640 total).