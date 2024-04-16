Fisker, the maker of the all-electric Ocean crossover, added another dealership partner in the United States, bringing the country’s total number of dealers to six. The latest franchised dealership opened in Miami, Florida, making it the company’s second such presence in the Sunshine State.

Currently, Fisker has dealerships in Georgia, Indiana, New York, Florida, and South Carolina. The EV maker also has three so-called Fisker Centers, two in California and one in New York. In Europe, the startup now has 12 dealerships–up from the previous four–and 18 self-operated centers where customers can test drive, order and take delivery of the Ocean EV.

Get Fully Charged Fisker adds more dealership partners since tweaking its sales approach Earlier this year, Fisker, the maker of the all-electric Ocean crossover, announced that it would add dealers to its direct sales approach to try and boost deliveries. Now, the company has six dealerships in the U.S. plus three so-called Fisker Centers.

The news provides some comfort to owners of Fisker’s battery-powered crossover, who are furious about the software bugs, plummeting resale prices and uncertainty regarding the company’s ability to service its sole product.

Production of the Ocean EV has been on pause since last month “to align inventory levels and progress strategic and financing initiatives,” the startup said. The move came when Fisker had roughly 4,700 cars sitting in inventory out of a total of about 11,000 that were built by Magna in Austria.

To boost its cash reserves, the EV went on a price-slashing spree, lowering the entry price of the Ocean to $24,999–a drop of $14,000. Meanwhile, the top-spec Extreme got a cut of $24,000 and now goes for $37,499. Finding one that’s as affordable as the official PR blurb touted is another story, however, a fact that made owners who paid top dollar even more frustrated with Fisker’s latest move.

Gallery: 2023 Fisker Ocean

24 Photos

We scoured the company’s inventory using multiple zip codes and couldn’t track down a single Fisker Ocean Sport, let alone one that had the base $24,999 price. The vast majority of cars seem to be Ultra units with a bunch of optional extras thrown in, making the price go over $40,000 in most cases. That’s still better than the previous $61,499 MSRP of the Ocean Extreme, though.

In any case, one more dealer in Florida should help ease the minds of customers there, especially when it comes to servicing.