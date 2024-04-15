Genesis car sales in the U.S. in the first quarter of 2024 amounted to 14,777 units (up 7.3% year-over-year). Hyundai's luxury arm also improved its all-electric car sales, but only slightly.
According to the data released by the broader Hyundai Motor Company, Genesis's EV sales amounted to 992 in Q1, 6% more than a year ago. It represents 6.7% of the Genesis' total volume, compared to 6.8% a year earlier.
Genesis sells a few hundred EVs a month
In 2023, Genesis sold in the U.S. more than 6,400 all-electric cars. Increasing this number this year might be difficult.
Genesis offers three all-electric models. The Genesis Electrified G80, Genesis Electrified GV70, and the E-GMP-based Genesis GV60 (a cousin of the Hyundai Ioniq 5).
One thing in common of all three cars is that they sell only at a three-digit volume per quarter. In Q1 it was 104 G80 EVs, 415 GV70 EVs and 473 GV60s. Unfortunately for Genesis, only the Electrified GV70 noted a year-over-year growth (from a low base a year ago).
This is a bit worrying, especially when combined with the brand's global EV wholesale shipments decline in Q1 (by 53% year-over-year to 2,741).
Genesis BEV sales in Q1'2024 (YOY change):
- Genesis Electrified G80: 104 (down 73%)
- Genesis Electrified GV70: 415 (up 822% from 45)
- Genesis GV60: 473 (down 8%)
- Total: 992 (up 6%) and 6.7% share
Genesis BEV sales in the U.S. - March 2024
For reference, in 2023, Genesis sold 6,403 EVs (up 303% year-over-year), accounting for 9.3% of the brand's overall sales.
Genesis BEV sales in 2023 (YOY change):
- Genesis Electrified G80: 1,329 (new)
- Genesis Electrified GV70: 1,674 (new)
- Genesis GV60: 3,400 (up 114%)
- Total: 6,403 (up 303%)
It's hard to be optimistic for Genesis EV sales this year. There is a chance for growth, but it seems that it will not be easy in 2024.
Genesis' least expensive EV model is the GV60, which starts at an MSRP of $52,000. The Electrified GV70 starts at $66,450, but despite being locally produced, it currently does not qualify for the $7,500 federal tax credit. The incentive might be available through leasing. In the case of the Electrified G80, the base price is $74,375.
|Model
|Base Price
|Dest. Charge
|Tax Credit
|Effective Price
|2024 Genesis Electrified G80 AWD 19-in
|$74,375
|+$1,250
|N/A
|$75,625
|2024 Genesis GV60 Standard RWD 19-in
|$52,000
|+$1,350
|N/A
|$53,350
|2024 Genesis GV60 Advanced AWD 20-in
|$60,550
|+$1,350
|N/A
|$61,900
|2024 Genesis GV60 Performance AWD 21-in
|$69,550
|+$1,350
|N/A
|$70,900
|2024 Genesis Electrified GV70 Adv. AWD 20-in
|$66,450
|+$1,350
|N/A
|$67,800
The EPA driving range of Genesis EVs varies between 235 and 294 miles.
|Model
|Drive
|Battery
(kWh)
|EPA
Range
|2024 Genesis Electrified G80 AWD 19-in
|AWD
|87.2
|282 mi
|2024 Genesis GV60 Standard RWD 19-in
|RWD
|77.4
|294 mi
|2024 Genesis GV60 Advanced AWD 20-in
|AWD
|77.4
|248 mi
|2024 Genesis GV60 Performance AWD 21-in
|AWD
|77.4
|235 mi
|2024 Genesis Electrified GV70 Adv. AWD 20-in
|AWD
|77.4
|236 mi