Mitsubishi Motors North America (MMNA) reports that its vehicle sales in the United States during the first quarter of 2024 amounted to 28,403 (up 36% year-over-year).

The Japanese brand offers only one plug-in hybrid model, the Outlander PHEV, of which sales are relatively stable above 1,500 units per quarter.

Get Fully Charged Mitsubishi does not offer all-electric cars yet Mitsubishi currently offers only one plug-in hybrid model—the Outlander PHEV—but in the next couple of years, it intends to introduce some all-electric models as well. The company's first all-electric model was the i (or i-MiEV), although it was a decade ago.

In Q1, Mitsubishi sold 1,522 Outlander PHEVs, 5% less than a year ago. It represents 5.4% of the brand's total volume and about 10% of the Outlander family sales.

Mitsubishi plug-in car sales in Q1'2024 (YOY change):

Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV: 1,522 (down 5%) and 5.4% share

Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV sales in the U.S. - Q1 2024

For reference, in 2023, Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV sales in the U.S. amounted to 6,681 (up 241% year-over-year), which was a new record for the model.

Mitsubishi plug-in car sales in Q1-Q4'2023 (YOY change):

Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV: 6,681 (up 241%) and 7.6% share

It's difficult to expect any significant progress from the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV, especially since the competition in the plug-in segment has increased over time. Mitsubishi will have to introduce some new models to increase its electrification share in the future.

The current version of the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV has a 20-kilowatt-hour battery and an EPA all-electric range of 38 miles (420 miles total). Its price currently starts at $40,345 plus a destination/handling charge of $1,445 ($1,570 in Alaska/Hawaii), compared to $28,395 for the regular Outlander (ICE).

On the horizon is the electrification of the brand by way of the introduction of new, all-electric models, expected by 2028 (most likely in partnership with Nissan, under the broader Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance).

Most recently, we heard that Nissan and Mitsubishi will team up for the U.S. electric pickup model. There will also be new all-electric Mitsubishi and plug-in hybrid Nissan models.