Mitsubishi Motors North America (MMNA) reports that its vehicle sales in the United States during the first quarter of 2024 amounted to 28,403 (up 36% year-over-year).

The Japanese brand offers only one plug-in hybrid model, the Outlander PHEV, of which sales are relatively stable above 1,500 units per quarter.

Mitsubishi currently offers only one plug-in hybrid model—the Outlander PHEV—but in the next couple of years, it intends to introduce some all-electric models as well. The company's first all-electric model was the i (or i-MiEV), although it was a decade ago.

In Q1, Mitsubishi sold 1,522 Outlander PHEVs, 5% less than a year ago. It represents 5.4% of the brand's total volume and about 10% of the Outlander family sales.

Mitsubishi plug-in car sales in Q1'2024 (YOY change):

  • Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV: 1,522 (down 5%) and 5.4% share

Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV sales in the U.S. - Q1 2024

For reference, in 2023, Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV sales in the U.S. amounted to 6,681 (up 241% year-over-year), which was a new record for the model.

Mitsubishi plug-in car sales in Q1-Q4'2023 (YOY change):

  • Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV: 6,681 (up 241%) and 7.6% share

It's difficult to expect any significant progress from the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV, especially since the competition in the plug-in segment has increased over time. Mitsubishi will have to introduce some new models to increase its electrification share in the future.

The current version of the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV has a 20-kilowatt-hour battery and an EPA all-electric range of 38 miles (420 miles total). Its price currently starts at $40,345 plus a destination/handling charge of $1,445 ($1,570 in Alaska/Hawaii), compared to $28,395 for the regular Outlander (ICE).

2024 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
29 Photos
2024 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV 2024 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV 2024 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV 2024 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV 2024 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV 2024 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV 2024 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV

On the horizon is the electrification of the brand by way of the introduction of new, all-electric models, expected by 2028 (most likely in partnership with Nissan, under the broader Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance).

Most recently, we heard that Nissan and Mitsubishi will team up for the U.S. electric pickup model. There will also be new all-electric Mitsubishi and plug-in hybrid Nissan models.

