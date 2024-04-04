In Q1, Subaru of America car sales in the United States increased by 6.7% year-over-year to 152,996. Unfortunately, EV sales were not able to achieve even modest growth.

In March, sales of the Subaru Solterra amounted to 446 cars, down 13% year-over-year. It was the third consecutive month of decline. The EV share of Subaru's total sales remains below 1% this year.

Get Fully Charged EV sales growth in 2024 uncertain In 2023, Subaru sold in the U.S. almost 9,000 Solterras. Considering the Q1 results and fierce competition, it will be challenging to improve sales in 2024.

We don't know what direction the Subaru Solterra sales will take in 2024. The company recently introduced the 2024 model year version of the car, which was promised to arrive at Subaru dealers in February. In theory, it should boost sales.

Subaru BEV sales last month (YOY change):

Solterra: 446 (down 13%) and 0.7% share

Subaru Solterra sales in the U.S. – March 2024

So far this year, Subaru Solterra sales in the U.S. amounted to just 1,147 units, 16% less than a year ago. That's not even 1% of the total result.

Subaru BEV sales year-to-date (YOY change):

Solterra: 1,147 (down 16%) and 0.7% share

For reference, in 2023, Subaru sold 8,872 Solterra (about 1.4% of Subaru's total sales).

It's worth noting the sales of the Toyota bZ4X (1,897) and Lexus RZ (1,603) in Q1 2024 were only slightly higher. All three models are directly related and based on the Toyota e-TNGA platform (called e-Subaru Global Platform by Subaru). The total sales for all three amounted to 4,647.

The new 2024 Subaru Solterra will cost almost the same, but it will DC charge faster and offer more standard equipment than the 2023MY version.

Prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2024 Subaru Solterra Premium AWD 18-inch $44,995 +$1,345 N/A $46,340 2024 Subaru Solterra Limited AWD 20-inch $48,495 +$1,345 N/A $49,840 2024 Subaru Solterra Touring AWD 20-inch $51,995 +$1,345 N/A $53,340

