Hyundai Motor America reports 76,920 vehicle sales in March, up 2% year-over-year. Q1 sales amounted to 184,804 (up 0.2%). Meanwhile, the most interesting things are happening in the EV segment, which last month doubled year-over-year.

In March, Hyundai sold 5,345 electric cars based on its E-GMP platform in the U.S., roughly 129% more than a year ago. E-GMP BEVs represent 6.9% of Hyundai's total volume, up from 3.1% a year ago.

Get Fully Charged Hyundai EV lineup Hyundai's EV lineup in the U.S. includes the E-GMP-based Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6 models. The company also offers an all-electric version of the Kona model, which is offered with other powertrain types too.

The number includes 3,361 Ioniq 5s (up 59% year-over-year) and 1,984 Ioniq 6s (up 794%). Especially positive is the growth on the Ioniq 5 side after over two years on the market.

On top of that comes the Hyundai Kona Electric, for which numbers are not reported, as it's counted together with the internal combustion Kona. However, Hyundai revealed that the total all-electric car sales (including the Kona) increased by 100% year-over-year.

Hyundai BEV sales last month (YOY change):

Hyundai Ioniq 5: 3,361 (up 59%)

Hyundai Ioniq 6: 1,984 (up 794%)

Hyundai Kona Electric: N/A

Total Ioniq family: 5,345 (up 129%) and 6.9% share

Hyundai Ioniq 5/Ioniq 6 sales in the U.S. – March 2024

So far this year, more than 10,000 Hyundai Ioniq 5/Ioniq 6 were sold in the U.S., up 76% year-over-year. That's about 5.7% of the brand's total volume.

Hyundai BEV sales year-to-date (YOY change):

Hyundai Ioniq 5: 6,822 (up 19%)

Hyundai Ioniq 6: 3,646 (up 1542%)

Hyundai Kona Electric: N/A

Total Ioniq family: 10,468 (up 76%) and 5.7% share

For reference, during the 12 months of 2023, the total sales of the Hyundai Ioniq 5/Ioniq 6 amounted to 46,917, representing about 5.9% of the total volume.

Unfortunately, the official stats do not include the sales results of other plug-in models (like the Santa Fe PHEV and Tucson PHEV), as they are counted together with conventional or non-rechargeable hybrids.

The hydrogen fuel cell model, the Hyundai Nexo, noted 17 units sold last month, down 19% year-over-year. Only 51 have been sold so far in 2024, down 22% from last year.

Randy Parker, CEO, Hyundai Motor America said: "Hyundai keeps producing products that win awards, and demand for our vehicles, especially EVs, remains high. We saw the best Q1 total sales results influenced by Palisade, Kona and IONIQ. We're thrilled about the all-new Santa Fe, our successful NY Auto Show where IONIQ 5 N won World Performance Car of the Year and the introduction of the refreshed Tucson and Santa Cruz."