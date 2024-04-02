Tesla has just released its Q1 2024 production and delivery report. The automaker delivered 386,810 cars in the first quarter of the year. That's far below expectations of around 430,000.

Turning our attention directly to the Q1 2024 results, here's the graphic showing the figures:

For Q1 2024, Tesla delivered a total of 386,810 cars. Tesla lists Model 3/Y deliveries made up the bulk of the action with 369,783 delivered. Meanwhile, the combined Model S and Model X deliveries hit 17,027, or actually a tad lower, since some Cybertruck sales are likely included in the "other models" category.

On the production front, the combined figure for production of all Tesla vehicles hit 433,371 in Q1 2024. The breakdown shows that the Model 3/Y accounted for 412,376 of the total production figures, leaving the Model S/X (plus some Cybertrucks) at 20,995.

Tesla tries to explain the delivery drop, stating:

Decline in volumes was partially due to the early phase of the production ramp of the updated Model 3 at our Fremont factory and factory shutdowns resulting from shipping diversions caused by the Red Sea conflict and an arson attack at Gigafactory Berlin.

Tesla will post its financial results for the first quarter of 2024 after market close on Tuesday, April 23, 2024.

Looking Back

For Q4 2023, Tesla delivered a total of 484,507 cars. Tesla lists Model 3/Y deliveries made up the bulk of the action with 461,538 delivered. Meanwhile, the combined Model S and Model X deliveries hit 22,969, or actually a tad lower, since some Cybertruck sales are likely included in the "other models" category.

On the production front, the combined figure for production of all Tesla vehicles hit 494,989 in Q4 2023. The breakdown shows that the Model 3/Y accounted for 476,777 of the total production figures, leaving the Model S/X (plus some Cybertrucks) at 18,212.

For the whole of 2023, Tesla delivered 1,808,581 cars and produced 1,845,985 vehicles. The Model 3/Y accounted for the bulk of both figures. In 2023, Tesla delivered 1,739,707 Model 3/Ys and 68,874 "other models," which consisted of mainly the Model S and Model X, with perhaps a couple dozen Cybertrucks in the mix.