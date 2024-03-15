The updated Tesla Model 3 brought several improvements over the outgoing model, such as a quieter interior, a smoother ride, and a redesigned exterior. This prompted Doug DeMuro, who made a name for himself after publishing down-to-earth car reviews on his YouTube Channel for over a decade, to review the so-called “Highland” EV.

With over 1,000 YouTube videos and almost 5 million subscribers under his belt, the man known for his “quirks and features” segments analyzes almost every single thing–good or bad–about the American-designed sedan. But it’s his conclusion that stood out for us.

After detailing what every button does, how there's no traditional instrument cluster or steering wheel stalks, how responsive the center screen is, and so on, Doug comes to the conclusion that the new Tesla Model 3 is the best appliance ever made, but that's not necessarily a bad thing.

Tesla’s most affordable car on sale is “mind-numbingly boring to look at, to drive,” but that’s ok, even from a car enthusiast’s perspective because “it is very, very, very, very good at doing what it is supposed to do, which is just point A to point B without complaint, making life easier,” DeMuro said toward the end of his video.

As for the “Highland” name, Doug mentioned that Tesla representatives said in an email that they had no idea where the name came from and that it is not used in any promotional material or even internal documents. However, the moniker appeared several times on all sorts of parts labels and there were references to it in the filenames used in the official parts catalog. It was always an internal codename and not necessarily something meant to be used for marketing purposes.

