In February, new passenger car registrations in Germany amounted to 217,388, up 5.4% year-over-year. During the first two months of the year, the number of registrations exceeded 430,000 (up almost 12%).

Unfortunately, the progress on the plug-in electric car front is mixed, as all-electric car sales were down slightly and only plug-in hybrids noted some growth.

Get Fully Charged German plug-in car market Germany is Europe's largest car market and plug-in electric cars are no exception. In 2023, almost 700,000 new plug-in cars were registered in Germany, including over 524,000 all-electric.

In February, the total new plug-in electric car registrations amounted to 42,054, down 5% year-over-year. The market share decreased to 19.3%, compared to 21.5% a year ago. Nonetheless, the situation is not that bad, considering that in previous periods, the segment was supported by generous incentives.

Battery-electric car registrations decreased by 15% year-over-year to 27,479, taking 12.6% of the market (compared to 15.7% a year ago and 14.1% two years ago).

Plug-in hybrid car sales continued to rebound for the second consecutive month. The number of new registrations amounted to 14,575 (up 22% year-over-year).

Plug-in car registrations last month (YOY change):

BEVs: 27,479 (down 15%) and 12.6% market share

PHEVs: 14,575 (up 22%) and 6.7% market share

Total: 42,054 (down 5%) and 19.3% market share

Plug-in electric car registrations in Germany – February 2024

So far this year, new passenger plug-in electric car registrations amounted to roughly 79,000 (up 11%), which is about 18% of the total volume.

Plug-in car registrations year-to-date (YOY change):

BEVs: 49,953 (down 1%) and 11.6% market share

PHEVs: 28,969 (up 39%) and 6.7% market share

Total: 78,922 (up 11%) and 18.3% market share

For reference, in 2023, 699,943 new passenger plug-in electric cars were registered in Germany, which was close to 25% of the total volume.

Top brands

One of the most spectacular findings is that Tesla achieved the highest number of plug-in car registrations in Germany last month, despite selling only all-electric cars. The company noted 6,038 units (down 22% year-over-year).

Mercedes-Benz was second best with 5,654 new plug-in registrations, but only 2,238 all-electric cars. BMW was third with 3,994 units (2,478 all-electric). Meanwhile, Volkswagen was third with 2,916 units (2,553 all-electric).

Plug-in car registrations by brands (at least 1,000) last month:

Tesla: 6,038 BEVs

Mercedes-Benz: 5,654 - 2,239 BEVs and 3,415 PHEVs

BMW: 3,994 - 2,478 BEVs and 1,516 PHEVs

Volkswagen: 2,916 - 2,553 BEVs and 363 PHEVs

Volvo: 2,914 - 1,247 BEVs and 1,667 PHEVs

Audi: 2,640 - 1,570 BEVs and 1,070 PHEVs

Seat: 2,232 - 973 BEVs and 1,259 PHEVs

MG Roewe: 1,782 - 1,781 BEVs and 1 PHEV

Hyundai: 1,544 - 1,260 BEVs and 284 PHEVs

Porsche: 1,538 - 212 BEVs and 1,326 PHEVs

Kia: 1,401 - 1,006 BEVs and 395 PHEVs

Skoda: 1,390 - 1,260 BEVs and 130 PHEVs

Ford: 1,246 - 179 BEVs and 1,067 PHEVs

smart: 1,205 BEVs

Opel: 1,023 - 448 BEVs and 575 PHEVs

After the first two months of the year, Mercedes-Benz remains at the top for plug-ins, but there is no match for Tesla in the all-electric car segment. Tesla is the number one with 9,190 units sold, even though its volume decreased 23% year-over-year.

Plug-in car registrations by brands year-to-date (at least 2,000):

Mercedes-Benz: 11,712 - 4,597 BEVs and 7,115 PHEVs

Tesla: 9,190 BEVs

BMW: 7,918 - 4,721 BEVs and 3,197 PHEVs

Audi: 6,158 - 3,877 BEVs and 2,281 PHEVs

Volkswagen: 5,092 - 4,288 BEVs and 804 PHEVs

Volvo: 4,800 - 2,108 BEVs and 2,692 PHEVs

Seat: 3,469 - 1,171 BEVs and 2,298 PHEVs

Skoda: 2,998 - 2,717 BEVs and 281 PHEVs

Hyundai: 2,797 - 2,158 BEVs and 639 PHEVs

Porsche: 2,637 - 560 BEVs and 2,077 PHEVs

Kia: 2,576 - 1,753 BEVs and 823 PHEVs

Ford: 2,457 - 284 BEVs and 2,173 PHEVs

Opel: 2,409 - 1,002 BEVs and 1407 PHEVs

smart: 2,385 BEVs

MG Roewe: 2,299 - 2,297 BEVs and 2 PHEVs

Top BEV models

The Tesla Model Y remains the best-selling all-electric car model in Germany, with 7,801 new registrations year-to-date, far exceeding other EVs.

Next, we can see two MEB-based models from the Volkswagen Group: Skoda Enyaq iV (2,717 units) and the Audi Q4 e-tron (2,313). The Volkswagen ID.4/ID.5 (1,978) is noticeably behind, and its volume is almost 45% lower than a year ago at this point.

Top all-electric models year-to-date in 2024 (YOY change):

Tesla Model Y - 7,801 (down 23%)

Skoda Enyaq iV - 2,717 (up 78%)

Audi Q4 e-tron - 2,313 (up 18%)