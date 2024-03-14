The Rivian R2 will have a heat pump, the company’s CEO, RJ Scaringe, confirmed in a reply to another user on X. Furthermore, in another reply on Instagram, the California-based EV maker confirmed that both the R2 and the R3 will have an optional tow hitch available.

That’s separate from the built-in Rear Accessory Ports that can be used to fit things like a bike mount or a cargo box without using any tools.

Get Fully Charged Rivian chooses to go down the heat pump route for the R2 The upcoming Rivian R2, which will go into production, will have a heat pump-based climate control system, the company's founder and CEO confirmed on X. Heat pumps are considered as being more efficient than PTC resistive heaters, which should help with energy efficiency and range, especially in cold weather.

The addition of a heat pump is especially good news for people living in colder climates, where it can improve the energy efficiency of an EV compared to conventional, resistive heaters.

Neither the R1S nor the R1T has a heat pump, and they’re still pretty efficient. According to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the R1T with 21-inch wheels has an energy consumption of 46 kilowatt-hours/100 miles (460 Wh/mile), which is better than both the Ford F-150 Ligthning (480 Wh/mile) and the Chevrolet Silverado EV (530 Wh/mile).

Granted, the R1T is a bit smaller than both the Lightning and the Silverado, but it’s also one of the heaviest, so we can’t help but think that the addition of a heat pump to the R2, which will be even smaller and lighter than its R1-based siblings, will make a positive impact on efficiency and ultimately driving range.

The Tesla Model Y, which will probably be the R2’s biggest rival, also has a heat pump. In fact, all new Tesla models come with a heat pump from the factory, and as Kyle Conner from Out of Spec Reviews found out on a very, very cold winter night, Tesla’s heat pump is superior to the PTC resistive heater that was fitted to older cars.

The R2 will go into production in 2026, so there’s still a lot that can change in two years, and we still don’t know many details about the mid-size all-electric pickup. The battery capacity, driving range, energy efficiency, and towing capacity are all unknown at this time, but as time goes on, we should get more info, so stay tuned on InsideEVs.