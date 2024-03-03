In January, plug-in electric car sales in Europe increased by roughly 25% year-over-year, which is a positive sign considering that some incentives were reduced or cut.

According to EV Volumes data shared by researcher Jose Pontes, 198,993 new plug-in electric cars were registered in Europe in January. The market share amounted to roughly 20% (compared to 17% a year ago).

Get Fully Charged The year 2023 brought a slight increase in EV sales in Europe In 2023, more than 3 million plug-in electric cars were sold in Europe. That's 16% more than in 2022 and 24% of the total market.

All-electric car registrations improved by 29% year-over-year to roughly 120,000, taking 12% of the market. Plug-in hybrids were up too, by 23% year-over-year.

It will be interesting to see how the situation will develop in 2024, but we are cautiously optimistic.

Plug-in car registrations in January (YOY change):

BEVs: about *120,500 (up 29%) and 12% market share

PHEVs: about *78,500 (u 23%) and 8% market share

Total: 198,993 (up 25%) and 20% market share

* Estimated from the market share

Plug-In Electric Car Sales In Europe – January 2024

For reference, in 2023, over 3 million passenger plug-in electric cars have been registered in Europe, 16% more than in 2023. The market share amounted to 24% (compared to 23% in 2022, 19% in 2021 and 11% in 2020).

Plug-in car registrations in 2023 (YOY change):

BEVs: about *1.84 million and 16% market share

PHEVs: about *1.17 million up and 8% market share

Total: 3,016,880 (up 16%) and 24% market share

* Estimated from the market share

Top Plug-In Models

Tesla noted a very strong start to the year, putting two of its cars at the top of the plug-in car sales list. The Tesla Model Y was Europe's best-selling plug-in model for the 15th month in a row in January with 11,425 new registrations.

The Tesla Model 3 was the second most popular plug-in model in January (6,479 units), followed by the two MEB-based crossover/SUVs: Audi Q4 e-tron (4,979) and Skoda Enyaq iV (4,816). By the way, the Volkswagen ID.4 was outside of top 20 with 2,227 units.

Results for the month:

Tesla Model Y - 11,425 Tesla Model 3 - 6,479 Audi Q4 e-tron - 4,979 Skoda Enyaq iV - 4,816 Volvo XC40 - 4,554 (4,371 BEVs + 183 PHEVs) Volvo XC60 PHEVs - 4,075 MG 4 - 3,544 Ford Kuga PHEV - 3,496 BMW i4 - 3,473 Dacia Spring - 3,409

For reference, below we attached the list of the top models in 2023.

Results in January-December 2023:

Tesla Model Y - 255,062 Tesla Model 3 - 101,313 Volkswagen ID.4 - 83,033 Skoda Enyaq iV - 78,739 Volvo XC40 - 73,650 (50,839 BEVs + 22,811 PHEVs) MG 4 - 72,421 Audi Q4 e-tron - 69,529 Fiat 500 electric - 64,579 Volkswagen ID.3 - 63,475 Dacia Spring - 59,331

Top Brands And Automotive Groups

The start of the year brought us a slightly unusual list of top plug-in car brands and OEMs, as BMW became the #1 with a 10.3% share in the rechargeable car segment. Tesla was second best with 9.1%, but only slightly ahead of another German premium brand—Mercedes-Benz.

In terms of automotive groups, the Volkswagen Group with 20.5% share is a lone leader, significantly ahead of Stellantis (12.0%).

Top brands by share in the plug-in segment in January:

BMW - 10.3%

Tesla - 9.1%

Mercedes-Benz - 9.0%

Audi - 8.3%

Volvo - 7.8%

Volkswagen - 5%

Kia - 5%

Peugeot - 4.8%

Top automotive groups by share in the plug-in segment in January: