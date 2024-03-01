Hyundai Motor America reports 60,341 vehicle sales in February, up 6% year-over-year despite fears of high interest rates hurting new car sales. This brought its year-to-date sales results to 107,884, but that is still down 1.1% year-over-year. Still, the Korean manufacturer continues to increase its all-electric car sales, which indicates that it might be a good year for the brand in the U.S.

In February, Hyundai sold 2,898 electric cars on its E-GMP platform in the U.S., roughly 40% more than a year ago. E-GMP BEVs represent 4.8% of Hyundai's total volume, which is up from 3.6% a year ago.

Get Fully Charged Hyundai EV lineup Hyundai's EV lineup in the U.S. includes the E-GMP-based Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6 models. The company also offers an all-electric version of the Kona model, which is offered with other powertrain types too.

The number includes 1,993 Ioniq 5s, down 4% year-over-year; 902 Ioniq 6s, which were not available a year ago, and for the very time, three Ioniq 5 Robotaxis. We guess that those are the Robotaxi vehicles (rated at Level 4 on the SAE autonomy scale) for Motional's commercial service in Las Vegas.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 Robotaxi in Motional's fleet

On top of that comes the Hyundai Kona Electric, for which numbers are not reported, as it's counted together with the internal combustion Kona.

Hyundai BEV sales last month (YOY change):

Hyundai Ioniq 5: 1,993 (down 4%)

Hyundai Ioniq 5 Robotaxi: 3 (new)

Hyundai Ioniq 6: 902 (new)

Hyundai Kona Electric: N/A

Total Ioniq family: 2,898 (up 40%) and 4.8% share

Hyundai Ioniq 5/Ioniq 6 sales in the U.S. – February 2024

So far this year, more than 5,000 Hyundai Ioniq 5/Ioniq 6 were sold in the U.S., up 41% year-over-year. That's about 4.7% of the brand's total volume.

Hyundai BEV sales year-to-date (vs. YOY change):

Hyundai Ioniq 5: 3,458 (down 5%)

Hyundai Ioniq 5 Robotaxi: 3 (new)

Hyundai Ioniq 6: 1,662 (new)

Hyundai Kona Electric: N/A

Total Ioniq family: 5,123 (up 41%) and 4.7% share

For reference, during the 12 months of 2023, the total sales of the Hyundai Ioniq 5/Ioniq 6 amounted to 46,917, representing about 5.9% of the total volume.

Unfortunately, the official stats do not include the sales results of other plug-in models (like the Santa Fe PHEV and Tucson PHEV), as they are counted together with conventional or non-rechargeable hybrids.

The hydrogen fuel cell model, the Hyundai Nexo, noted 11 units sold last month, down 61% year-over-year. Only 34 have been sold so far in 2024, down 23% from last year.