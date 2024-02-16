In January, new passenger car registrations in Germany amounted to 213,553, up 19% year-over-year. That's the best January since 2020 (246,300).
Plug-in electric car sales also increased last month, which is a good sign after four consecutive months of a year-over-year decline in late 2023.
Get Fully Charged
German plug-in car market
Germany is Europe's largest car market and plug-in electric cars are no exception. In 2023, almost 700,000 new plug-in cars were registered in Germany, including over 524,000 all-electric.
In January, the total new plug-in electric car registrations amounted to 36,868, up 37% year-over-year. The market share improved to 17.3%, compared to 15.1% a year ago. However, the results were not as good as two years ago—39,792 and a 21.6% market share (January 2022). The main issue is that previously plug-ins were heavily supported by incentives.
Battery-electric car registrations increased by 24% year-over-year to 22,474 taking 10.5% of the market (compared to 10.1% a year ago and 11.3% two years ago).
Plug-in hybrid car sales finally rebounded after 12 consecutive months of decline due to the lack of incentives in 2023. The number of new registrations amounted to 14,394 (up 63% year-over-year).
Plug-in car registrations last month (YOY change):
- BEVs: 22,474 (up 24%) and 10.5% market share
- PHEVs: 14,394 (up 63%) and 6.7% market share
- Total: 36,868 (up 37%) and 17.3% market share
Plug-in electric car registrations in Germany – January 2024
For reference, in 2023, 699,943 new passenger plug-in electric cars were registered in Germany, which was close to 25% of the total volume.
Plug-in car registrations in 2023 (YOY change):
- BEVs: 524,219 (up 11%) and 18.4% market share
- PHEVs: 175,724 (down 51%) and 6.2% market share
- Total: 699,943 (down 16%) and 24.6% market share
Top brands
Mercedes-Benz stands out in Germany with over 6,000 new registrations—including 2,358 all-electric cars. BMW with almost 4,000 units was second, followed by Audi (3,518). Tesla noted 3,518 registrations, the highest number in the all-electric car segment.
An interesting thing is that Volkswagen was fifth with a relatively low number of 2,176 units (considering its first position and 78,427 plug-in registrations in 2023).
Plug-in car registrations by brands (at least 1,000) last month:
- Mercedes-Benz: 6,058 - 2,358 BEVs and 3,700 PHEVs
- BMW: 3,924 - 2,243 BEVs and 1,681 PHEVs
- Audi: 3,518 - 2,307 BEVs and 1,211 PHEVs
- Tesla: 3,152 BEVs
- Volkswagen: 2,176 - 1,735 BEVs and 441 PHEVs
- Volvo: 1,886 - 861 BEVs and 1,025 PHEVs
- Skoda: 1,608 - 1,457 BEVs and 151 PHEVs
- Opel: 1,386 - 554 BEVs and 832 PHEVs
- Hyundai: 1,253 - 898 BEVs and 355 PHEVs
- Seat: 1,237 - 198 BEVs and 1,039 PHEVs
- Ford: 1,211 - 105 BEVs and 1,106 PHEVs
- smart: 1,180 BEVs
- Kia: 1,175 - 747 BEVs and 428 PHEVs
- Porsche: 1,099 - 348 BEVs and 751 PHEVs
For reference, top plug-in car brands in 2023:
- Volkswagen: 78,427 - 70,628 BEVs and 7,799 PHEVs
- Mercedes-Benz: 78,138 - 36,703 BEVs and 41,435 PHEVs
- Tesla: 63,685 BEVs
- BMW: 62,261 - 40,420 BEVs and 21,841 PHEVs
- Audi: 47,131 - 30,596 BEVs and 16,535 PHEVs
- Opel: 34,341 - 27,765 BEVs and 6,576 PHEVs
- Hyundai: 34,068 - 28,845 BEVs and 5,223 PHEVs
- Seat: 32,306 - 17,504 BEVs and 14,802 PHEVs
- Skoda: 29,959 - 23,499 BEVs and 6,460 PHEVs
- Fiat: 23,180 BEVs
- Kia: 21,186 - 15,099 BEVs and 6,087 PHEVs
- MG Roewe: 18,550 - 18,526 BEVs and 24 PHEVs
- Volvo: 17,485 - 8,502 BEVs and 8,983 PHEVs
- smart: 17,416 BEVs
- Renault: 16,206 - 15,505 BEVs and 701 PHEVs
- Ford: 15,242 - 3,852 BEVs and 11,390 PHEVs
Top BEV models
The Tesla Model Y remains the best-selling all-electric car model in Germany with 2,393 new registrations. However, this result is 36% lower than a year ago.
The next two all-electric models are the Skoda Enyaq iV (1,457 units) and Audi Q4 e-tron (1,424), both far ahead of their direct cousin—Volkswagen ID.4/ID.5 (751).
Top all-electric models year-to-date in 2024 (YOY change):
- Tesla Model Y - 2,393 (down 36%)
- Skoda Enyaq iV - 1,457 (up 100%)
- Audi Q4 e-tron - 1,424 (up 93%)