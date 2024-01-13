Audi global car sales during the fourth quarter of 2023 increased by 20% year-over-year to 508,600, while the full-year result amounted to 1,895,240, rebounding by 17.4% to the highest level in a few years.

More importantly, all-electric cars are starting to account for about a tenth of the company's global sales volume.

Get Fully Charged Audi all-electric car sales consistently increase In 2023, Audi sold more than 178,000 all-electric cars around the world (up 51% year-over-year). Its two most popular model families are the Q4 e-tron and Q8 e-tron, while in 2024, the company will launch an all-new Q6 e-tron model.

In Q4, Audi sold roughly 55,400 all-electric cars, which is a 34% increase year-over-year and a record 10.9% share in the brand's total volume.

The main electric model in the company's lineup is the MEB-based Audi Q4 e-tron (including the Sportback version), which is a direct cousin of the Volkswagen ID.4 (and ID.5).

Audi BEV sales in Q4'2023 (YOY change):

Audi BEV Sales - Q4 2023

In 2023, Audi BEV sales improved by 51% year-over-year to 178,400, which represents 9.4% of the total volume.

Audi BEV sales in Q1-Q4'2023 (YOY change):

Audi Q4 e-tron (incl. Sportback): 111,700

Audi Q8 e-tron/e-tron (incl. Sportback): 49,000

other models: 17,700

Total: 178,400 (up 51%) and 9.4% share

including 25,039 (up 54%) in the United States

For reference, in 2022, Audi sold a total of 118,196 all-electric cars around the world (up 44% year-over-year), which was about 7.3% of the brand's total volume.

Unfortunately, Audi does not provide sales results for plug-in hybrid models.

Audi's electrification has progressed quite linearly for a few years now:

In the first quarter of 2024, Audi intends to present its all-new Audi Q6 e-tron model, which will join the Q4 and Q8 e-trons. The Q6 e-tron will be the first model based on the Volkswagen Group's new Premium Platform Electric (PPE) system developed specifically for electric models.

According to previous reports, starting in 2026, the German brand will only introduce all-electric cars to the global market.