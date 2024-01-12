The Volkswagen ID.3, which is essentially an all-electric alternative to the combustion-engined Golf, is in for a hefty power upgrade this year thanks to the introduction of a new sporty version, according to Autocar.

We’ve written about the upcoming ID.3 GTX (name not confirmed yet) in the past, but things have apparently changed under the new cost-cutting era of VW. Previously, it was reported that the souped-up electric hatchback would be available with an all-wheel drive setup, but that’s no longer the case, as current brand boss Thomas Schafer denied such plans.

Get Fully Charged The sporty ID.3 is coming A sporty version of the Volkswagen ID.3 electric hatchback is in the works, and it will reportedly be available with a 281 horsepower rear-mounted motor.

As a result, the ID.3 GTX will remain rear-wheel drive, just as all the other trim levels, but it will likely get the automaker’s upgraded APP550 electric motor that’s significantly more powerful than the existing AP310 unit.

Volkswagen ID.3 GTX Spy Photo

That’s the same e-motor that powers the new ID.7 sedan, where it develops 281 horsepower and 402 pound-feet of torque. Compared to what is now the most powerful ID.3, the Pro S, that’s an increase of 80 hp and 174 lb-ft. The new motor has better cooling, new windings, and a more efficient inverter, so it will be interesting to see how it will perform in the smaller ID.3.

Think of it like the electric rear-wheel drive GTI that Americans are likely never going to get, all packaged up nicely in an upgraded shell with revised steering, firmer dampers, and a lower ride height befitting of a sporty ride.