Would You Ride A Three-Wheeled E-Bike Like The Dolas Defender 250?

Three-wheeled e-bikes are by no means a novel concept. We’ve seen lots of interesting three-wheeled machines from the likes of Rad Power Bikes and Peugeot Cycles, although I can almost guarantee that you’ve never seen anything quite like the Dolas Defender 250. At a glance, this three-wheeled oddity seems like a rendering; a concept machine whose sole purpose is to defy the norm.

While the latter may be true, it’s well and truly a reality, and it boasts some impressive capabilities. Whether or not the Defender 250 can be called a trike is up for debate, but Dolas claims that it’s ultra capable as both a city commuter and cargo hauler. It features three wheels arranged in line, and even more interestingly, each wheel has its own 250-watt hub motor. Combined they produce a total of 750 watts – three times the permitted power output for e-bikes in Europe (Dolas is based in Germany, after all).

Battery tech-wise, we’re looking at a 48-volt, 53-ampere-hour battery pack with a whopping 2,544 watt-hour capacity. As such, Dolas claims a rather hefty range of 180 kilometers (112 miles) on a single charge.

As stated earlier, the Defender 250 is designed as both a city commuter and cargo hauler. Indeed, Dolas claims a hefty capacity of up to 250 kilograms (550 pounds) including both riders. Yes, the bike is designed to carry two people around, and your passenger even gets their own handlebars and saddle. Tucked away behind the rear seat is a robust-looking cargo rack that’s perfect for carrying groceries and other stuff.

As for how the bike rides, well, your guess is as good as mine. I’ve ridden countless bikes over the years, but never one with three wheels arranged in a row. Surely it’ll take some getting used to especially in corners, but on the straights – especially uphill – this three-wheeler will surely be able to haul quite a lot of cargo at a brisk pace. The bike is sure to hit the European market, and will carry a price tag of 4,650 euros, or about $5,100 USD. That said, there’s no word just yet as to whether or not this three-wheeled oddity will ever make its way to the US.