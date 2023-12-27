Scout Motors, the electric off-road brand cultivated for the U.S. market by Volkswagen, is slated to launch some of its EV trucks in the very near future. That means doing all of the legal legwork to prepare for the market, like filing trademarks.

It turns out that 2023 was a busy year for Scout at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. The brand filed and published a total of 50 trademarks, including slogans as well as potential model and trim names made up of both new and old monikers. Let's take a look and explore exactly what the brand might have up its sleeve for the coming years.

Volkswagen came into control of the International Harvester name rights after its commercial truck line, Traton, merged with Navistar in 2021. As such, the brand has trademarked a number of its historic series, trim, and package names.

Back in the 1960s, International Harvester produced several Scout variants like the Scout 80 and Scout 800, followed by the Scout II, which had trims like the Terra, Traveler, and Super Scout—all of which got trademarks in this year's spree.

Scout also decided to trademark many other special models that were customized as a dealer option by Custom Vehicles Incorporated (which was located next door to the IH manufacturing plant in Fort Wayne, Indiana) and Good Times, Inc. This includes the Sportstar, Terrastar, Trailstar, and Travelstar. Interestingly, Scout also decided to trademark the Travelstar XL, which was not a previously used name and is the only use of "XL" in its trademark list so far.

Of its recently filed trademarks, there are a number of names that Scout could potentially use for its new models, trims, or other products. This includes Baler, Cultivator, Forma, Grade, Harrow, Harvester, Hauler, Reaper, Scythe, Swather, Tellus, Terra, and Thresher. Not going to lie, Reaper or Scythe would make pretty great names for a performance truck (just saying).

A full list of the trademarked names that could lead to a model, trim, or the likes can be found below:

Aristocrat

Baler

Cultivator

Forma

Grade

Harrow

Harvester

Rallye

Scout 80

Scout 800

Scout Hauler

Scout II

Scout Reaper

Scout Spirit

Scout Terra

Scythe

Sno-Star

Sportstar

SR-2

SSII

Super Scout

Swather

Tellus

Terra

Terrastar

Thresher

Trailstar

Travelstar

Travelstar XL

Traveltop

Gallery: Scout Electric SUV Rendering

3 Photos

We likely won't know what Scout has chosen to brand its vehicles for some time. The automaker has selected Magna as an engineering partner to speed up the development time of its trucks and test mules are expected to hit the road in the next few months.

The automaker's South Carolina manufacturing plant is expected to go online no earlier than 2026. Once it does, however, Scout boss Scott Keogh says to expect the brand's SUV to hit the road first followed by the pickup "six, seven months after."