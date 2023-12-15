Hit The Trails With Berria’s New Cayman Electric MTB

Spanish bicycle brand Berria has been in the business for about a decade now, and like many bike brands from the region, focuses on producing high-performance road, gravel, and mountain bikes. Of course, the growing popularity of e-bikes is hard to ignore, and Berria also has a selection of electric bicycles for those looking to supercharge their cycling experience.

The newest e-bike in Berria’s model range is called the Cayman, and just like the sports car (I’m not sure if it was named after the Porsche or after the Islands), it wants to be a versatile, high-performance machine which you can ride on a daily basis, as well as on a spirited ride through technical terrain. The Berria Cayman is, for all intents and purposes, a full-blown electric mountain bike designed for both technical descents and arduous climbs. It’s rocking some impressive tech, ranging from its Bosch motor, premium suspension, and high-end drivetrain. That said, let’s dive right in and see what this bike has to offer.

The Berria Cayman isn’t exactly an enduro e-bike, but rather a more traditional all-mountain e-bike thanks to its 29-inch wheels. At the heart of this high-performance bike lies the cream of the crop of Bosch’s e-bike systems: the Performance Line CX Race. We’ve talked about this groundbreaking e-bike system in great detail in the past, but in essence, it sets itself apart with its lightweight magnesium casing and high-power output equivalent to 400 percent pedal assistance. Of course, the motor’s 85 Nm of torque is kept at bay with Bosch’s Smart System, and a large 750-Wh battery pack ensures hours of excitement on the saddle.

To complement the impressive motor, Berria has gone for a complete set of RockShox suspension, consisting of a 35 Gold RL fork with 150 millimeters of travel, and a Deluxe Select+ rear shock providing 148 millimeters of wheel travel. There’s also a 125-millimeter dropper post, allowing riders to drop and raise the saddle with the push of a button for technical descents and steep climbs.

Moving on to the drivetrain, Berria equips the Cayman with Sram NX Eagle components consisting of the derailleur and 12-speed cassette. Sram also supplies the hydraulic disc brakes with its DB8 units which feature four-piston calipers and 200-millimeter rotors. The bike rolls on Fulcrum wheels shod in Vittoria rubber for optimum traction in multiple terrains.

At present, Berria offers the Cayman in just one variant priced at 5,799 euros, or about $6,370 USD. Unlike its other models, Berria isn’t offering any customization options for the new Cayman. However, this could soon change, as the brand is known to offer a wide selection of configurations for its other models.