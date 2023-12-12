When we tested the Genesis Electrified G80 in February, we said that it feels like good value for folks who prioritize quality construction, a smooth ride, and an enjoyable driving experience. That said, the electric sedan fell short in the pricing department, lowering its total score to (a still impressive) 8.3 out of 10.

But that was for the 2023 model year when just one trim level was available. Starting with the 2024 model, the Genesis Electrified G80 gets a cheaper entry-level version with fewer bells and whistles, and the more expensive trim also becomes slightly more affordable.

According to the carmaker’s website, the 2024 Electrified G80 starts at $75,570 (including the $1,195 delivery fee) for the Advanced version. The Prestige trim goes from $80,320, which is $4,750 on top of the base version but it’s still $630 cheaper than the 2023 model with the same goodies.

2024 Genesis Electrified G80

The more affordable Advanced model comes with 19-inch wheels, leather seating surfaces, leatherette-wrapped upper instrument panel, power front seats with four-way lumbar adjustment, heated and ventilated front seats, an 8-inch digital instrument cluster with analog gauges, a 14.5-inch navigation system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as a dual-motor setup with a combined output of 272 kilowatts (365 horsepower) and an 87.2-kilowatt hour battery enabling an EPA-estimated range of 282 miles.

The Prestige adds niceties like Nappa leather seating surfaces, a surround-view monitor, a 12.3-inch 3D digital instrument cluster, and a three-zone climate control system. The electric motor and battery combo is the same as on the cheaper version, as is the EPA-estimated range.

With this being said, neither version is eligible for the $7,500 federal tax credit because their MSRPs are over $55,000.

The 2024 Genesis Electrified G80 will only be sold at select retailers in 33 U.S. states, so check the company’s website before getting too excited about the lower starting price. The car might not be for sale where you live.