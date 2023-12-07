Take A Look At Juiced Bikes' New 1,000-Watt Scrambler X2

San Diego, California-based e-bike specialist Juiced Bikes has been on a roll lately with its new releases. Juiced is a brand that's all about providing excellent value for money with its e-bikes that are a perfect blend of fun, stylish, and practical. The brand's newest offering, the Scrambler X2, stands out thanks to its high power output and moto-inspired design. Let's take a closer look.

From a styling perspective, the Juiced Scrambler X2 is exactly that: a scrambler, but in bicycle form. Juiced Bikes has kept no secrets when it comes to the bike's motorcycle-derived aesthetics. A round, LED headlight upfront makes the bike look like a tiny retro-style motorcycle when looked at from head on, while a long, bench-style saddle provides ample room for you to shift your weight around – say, when taking corners, hopping curbs, or popping wheelies. Apart from that, the Scrambler X2 is remarkably barebones, with an exposed frame and even race-inspired side covers completing its aesthetic.

From a performance perspective, the new e-bike gets quite a punchy rear hub-mounted motor. It has an output of 1,000 watts, and enough oomph to assist you to speeds of up to 28 miles per hour. There's also a thumb throttle that maxes out at 20 miles per hour for times you want to treat the Scrambler X2 like a little electric motorbike. Furthermore, the battery, which has been certified to UL standards by SGS, carries 52-volt, 15.6-ampere-hour specifications, and delivers around 55 miles of range on a single charge. It's worth noting, however, that maxing out at the bike's 28-mile-per-hour top speed will surely reduce this range figure.

Apart from the impressive performance, the Juiced Scrambler X2 is packing some rugged underpinnings that suggest it's more than willing to party off road. For starters, it gets a triple-tree front suspension fork like that of a motorbike. It rolls on chunky all-terrain tires, and gets front and rear hydraulic disc brakes for confident stops. On the tech department, LED lighting ensures visibility, while an LCD instrument panel lets you keep tabs on vital ride stats. There's even a handy USB charging port for you to power up your devices on the go.

In an article by Electrek, Juiced Bikes' CEO Tora Harris explained that the Scrambler X2 was designed to disrupt the market, and blur the lines between e-mobility and leisure cycling. "When we launched the original Scrambler in 2018, we were determined to develop a high-performance e-bike that would turn heads and take alternative transport in an unexpected direction. The Scrambler X2 brings the fun and thrill of e-biking to the next level, harnessing top-notch power, speed, style and safety so everyone from seasoned cyclists to first-time riders can find more joy in the journey."

When it comes to availability, you can find the new Scrambler X2, as well as other Juiced e-bikes on their official website. The new model carries an introductory price of $1,499 USD, a significant discount from the retail price of $1,899 USD.