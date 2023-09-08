Juiced Bikes Unveils New Scorpion X2 Moped-Style E-Bike

In March, 2023, San Diego California-based Juiced Bikes announced that it was stopping production of its HyperScorpion e-bikes. After years of legal battles, it found that the only course of action it could take was to phase it out. Nevertheless, it promised that the bike would, in one way or another, make a comeback in the not-too-distant future.

Well, that time has come, and now, Juiced Bikes has just pulled the covers off the Scorpion X2. Touted as an all-new model, the Scorpion X2 takes on a similar approach as its predecessor, in that it's an electric moped-style two-wheeler with styling inspirations from the world of motorcycles. It gets a robust frame with a moto-style saddle and built-in rear luggage rack. The battery that powers the motor is housed on the bike's down-tube, and the frame itself adopts a step-through configurations.

On the technology side of things, Juiced Bikes has fitted the Scorpion X2 with a powerful 1,000-watt motor, stating that it's capable of shredding "hills, roads, and everything in between." Furthermore, the bike is equipped with a 52-volt, 15-ampere-houur battery pack that provides up to 55 miles on a single charge.

While fun and excitement lies at the very core of the new Scorpion X2, Juiced hasn't forgotten about folks who rely on their bikes for practical purposes, too. As such, the bike is fitted with a robust rear rack, as well as full-coverage fenders designed to keep you clean on your way to school, work, or errands. The bike rolls on all-terrain knobby tires, should you feel like taking a shortcut through gravel roads and empty lots. There's also a triple-clamp suspension fork to smooth out uneven terrain.

When it comes to pricing and availability, Juiced Bikes has opened pre-orders for the new Scorpion X2 priced at $1,499 USD. Deliveries of the new e-bike are expected to begin towards the end of September. For more information on the new bike, check out the video above, or visit Juiced Bikes' official website linked below.