French outdoor and sports retailer Decathlon has been making quite a name for itself in the cycling scene. The brand has a wide selection of readily available bikes both in-store and online, and has raised the bar when it comes to so-called “department store bicycles.”

In recent years, Decathlon, through its sub-brands Rockrider and Riverside, has expanded into the growing e-mobility scene. In spring of 2023, Riverside released the 520 E, an electric commuter for the urban dweller. This time around, the e-bike has been relaunched in a more accessible step-through variant. The benefits of a step-through frame go beyond just improved accessibility for shorter riders, but also easier stops and starts, not to mention easier mounts and dismounts.

Decathlon’s Riverside Unveils 520 E Step-Through Commuter E-Bike

On the performance side of the equation, the Riverside 520 E is powered by a rear hub motor with a 250-watt nominal power output, in compliance with European e-bike legislation. Torque rating is said to be 42 Newton-meters (about 31 pound-feet), offering just enough power to tackle moderate to steep inclines around the city. The bike gets a short-travel front suspension fork to take the edge of less-than-perfect roads, but it rolls on skinny CST gravel tires, so don’t expect to shred any trails aboard this commuter.

The bike is powered by a 500-watt-hour battery pack that promises a maximum range of 62 miles on a single charge. However, this range quickly drops to about 35 miles on the highest assist level. To ensure a smoother ride, the Riverside 520 E is equipped with a torque sensor, rather than a rudimentary cadence sensor. We talked about the differences between a cadence and torque sensor in a previous article, so be sure to check that out if you have the time.

Decathlon’s Riverside Unveils 520 E Step-Through Commuter E-Bike

On the technology side of things, the Riverside 520 E keeps things simple yet effective. There’s a multi-function button on the side of the display that allows you to control assist settings, while the display shows speed, distance, and remaining range. There’s also a USB port for powering up your devices on the go. In terms of amenities, Decathlon equips the Riverside 520 E with an B-Twin Ergofit Trekking 500 saddle for extra comfort, as well as ergonomic groups with palm support. Basic lighting and a rear stand come as standard, but mudguards and a luggage rack are optional extras sold separately.

Decathlon’s Riverside Unveils 520 E Step-Through Commuter E-Bike

Last but not least, the Riverside 520 E receives a Microshift H081 drivetrain and a Tektro TKD hydraulic disc brake system. The model comes in a single green colorway, and is sold in sizes S, M, and L. As for pricing, it retains its attractive price point of 1,399 euros, translating to about $1,510 USD.

In Case You Missed It:

highest mileage tesla model s 3 batteries 14 motors This 1.2 Million-Mile Tesla Model S Is On Its 14th Motor, Third Battery Pack
tesla cybertruck accessories guide Cybertruck Has So Many Accessories Tesla Didn't Tell Us About
Got a tip for us? Email: tips@insideevs.com