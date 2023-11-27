Tesla has pulled another so-called demand lever in the form of a new Supercharging offer, in the hopes that it will boost deliveries by the end of this year.

People who order a new Model 3 or Model Y and take delivery by Dec. 31, 2023, are eligible for six months of free Supercharging, the carmaker’s website says. The new offer comes after Tesla discounted new and low-mileage vehicles in its inventory by thousands of dollars last week.

However, it’s worth noting that while the price discount applies for both newly configured and inventory vehicles, the Supercharging offer seems to be only valid for new orders. Furthermore, used vehicles, business orders, and vehicles that are used for commercial purposes are excluded from the free fast-charging promotion.

Oh, and Tesla says that it “reserves the right in its sole discretion to remove the free Supercharging from your vehicle in the event of excessive charging,” but doesn’t mention what “excessive charging” means.

Here’s the full description, as per the company’s website:

Order a new Model 3 or Model Y and take delivery by Dec 31, 2023 to be eligible for 6 months of free Supercharging. Tesla does not guarantee vehicle availability or delivery by Dec 31, 2023 and will not grant exceptions. Promotion is tied to your Tesla Account and cannot be transferred to another vehicle, person or order, even in the case of ownership transfer. Used vehicles, business orders and vehicles used for commercial purposes (like taxi, rideshare and delivery services) are excluded from this promotion. Promotion subject to change or end at any time and is not stackable with other Tesla promotions. Terms apply. Tesla reserves the right in its sole discretion to remove the free Supercharging from your vehicle in the event of excessive charging.

As a reminder, Tesla missed its revenue and earnings targets in the last quarter, so it makes sense that it’s turning to all sorts of solutions to try and get those numbers up. However, while this deal might be pretty solid for prospective Model Y customers – considering the recent price cut–the Model 3–is due for the much-awaited “Highland” update here in the United States, which should arrive sometime early next year.

So, what would you do? Wait for the refreshed model or bite the bullet and get a good deal by the end of the year? Let us know in the comments below.