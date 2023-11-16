New Specialized Kenevo SL2 Boasts Light Build And Impressive Performance

Specialized is one of the most respected brands in the cycling industry, and for good reason. The California-based bike manufacturer has been at the forefront of technology and innovation for decades now, and the same is true in the realm of electric bicycles. As e-bikes grow in popularity, more and more options enter the market – bikes that push the envelope when it comes to performance, low weight, and technology.

Specialized’s newest e-bike comes in the form of a full-suspension model called the Kenevo SL 2. The successor to the Kenevo SL, the Kenevo SL2 focuses on intuitive performance, a lightweight build, and premium componentry. Like most of Specialized’s models, the Kenevo SL2 is offered in a variety of options, with the most affordable option being the 7,500-euro ($8,041 USD) Comp Carbon. The mid-tier offering will set you back 9,000 euros (about $9,649 USD), and comes in the form of the Expert Carbon. Lastly, the S-Works Turbo Kenevo SL2 sits at the top of the food chain at 13,500 euros ($14,475 USD).

On the performance side of the equation, the Kenevo SL2 makes use of Specialized’s proprietary motor, a mid-drive unit with 320 watts of nominal output and 50Nm of torque. Performance-wise, it’s comparable to the likes of the Bosch Performance Line SX, with an emphasis on natural pedal feel and low weight. A 320-watt-hour battery pack provides ample range, while ardent adventurers can opt for a 160-watt-hour range extender. Overall, the new Kenevo SL2 is said to be 1.9 kilograms (4.1 pounds) lighter than the model it replaces.

Performance aside, the new Specialized Kenevo SL2 is underpinned by thoroughly premium components, chief of which is the Fact 11m carbon frame. The low, central position of the motor further adds to enhanced, performance-oriented balance, while generous 170 millimeters of suspension travel fore and aft ensure the bike can soak up the most technical of terrain. Some noteworthy components here include high-end Sram Code R brakes, as well as suspension options from Fox such as the Float X2 Factory, Performance Elite, and Float X.

Last but certainly not least, Specialized offers a wide range of options when it comes to fine-tuning and customization. Various options such as steering angle and bottom bracket height can be adjusted to fit riders of all shapes and sizes, as well as providing optimized performance for individual riding styles. Of course, as mentioned earlier, all this technology comes at a cost, and the Specialized Kenevo SL2 is by no means a budget-friendly e-bike option.