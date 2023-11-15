Take A Look At Kona’s Practical And Versatile Remote E-MTB

Kona is one of the most trusted brands in the world of mountain biking, and has decades of experience under its belt. That said, the brand continues to be a pioneer in the MTB industry, even now as electric mountain bikes are taking the trails by storm. Kona’s been making mountain bikes since 1988, so it goes without saying that it’s got this dialed down into an art form.

Transitioning to e-MTBs is no mean feat, and Kona looks to offer a solid option with its newest model, the Remote. Now, the Remote is by no means a performance-oriented, race-inspired trail shredder. Instead, it’s a well-rounded all-rounder that has versatility and fun in mind. It gets a rather simple construction, built around a hardtail frame, but nonetheless, packs some premium componentry from some of the most respected brands in the business. Its frame consists of an aluminum hardtail unit with a curved top tube and versatile geometry. It also gets a dropper post for quick adjustments as the terrain changes.

In terms of geometry, the Kona Remote boasts modern hardtail geometry with a slack 66-degree head angle and 140mm of suspension travel up front. This means that it has more than enough stability to tackle technical ascents and descents, while being compact and flexible enough to make for a capable urban companion – features that are a must for any all-purpose e-MTB.

At the heart of the Remote lies a tried and tested powertrain, the Shimano Steps E7000 motor. Designed primarily for city commuters and utility bikes, the Steps is a departure from Shimano’s performance-focused EP range of motors, but nevertheless, promises a respectable output of 250 watts and 60 Nm of torque. It’s paired with a 504-watt-hour battery pack, promising many hours of saddle time in between recharges. Likewise, for the drivetrain, Kona has stuck with Shimano components, featuring a Shimano Deore groupset, and MT410 hydraulic brakes.

To maximize versatility, Kona has configured the Remote as a 29er, rolling on WTB i35 rims shod in Maxxis Minion all-terrain tires. The setup is accessible and adaptable, suitable to riders of all skill levels. That being said, the model commands quite a premium, with the base model starting at 4,700 euros, or about $5,028 USD, per current exchange rates.