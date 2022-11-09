Kona Introduces Three E-Bikes Under New Hub-Drive Range

Popular Canadian cycling firm Kona has increased its selection with three new hub-driven models for commuting, cruising, and exploration as more and more riders switch to electric bikes. These hub drive bikes offer the support that many riders want at entry-level pricing thanks to SR Suntour drive systems.

For those unaware, SR Suntour has been in the cycling components and accessories business for decades, and has built a solid reputation for affordable yet impressive products that have significantly lowered the barriers to entry when it comes to performance-oriented cycling components. The Taiwanese company recently started developing its own e-bike drive systems, and needless to say, they're really impressive. As for Kona's new e-bikes, they consist of the Rove HD, Dew HD, and Coco HD, and are designed to fulfill a variety of uses. Let's take a closer look.

All three of Kona's new Class 1 pedal-assist HD electric bikes include internal cable routing and are constructed with strong aluminum frames and forks. As previously mentioned, they are all outfitted with the same hub-motor system from SR Suntour, the R250 HP, which has a 250 watt nominal power and 60 Nm of torque. The maximum power is 400 watts. The R250 HP motor features a walk assist mode in addition to four degrees of pedal assistance (Eco, Tour, Sport, and Turbo). There is no drag when the motor isn't assisting; it weighs around three kilograms and powers a freewheel cassette.

A Phylion 36V, 418Wh internal downtube battery with an IPX6 weather resistant rating powers Kona's HD e-bikes. The battery can deliver a range of up to 50 miles, naturally depending on a number of circumstances. The battery also needs six to seven hours to charge completely. For 600 charge cycles, or 27 months, following the date of manufacturing, Phylion assures that the battery will continue to operate at 60 percent capacity. Practically speaking, this will take a couple of years before the battery should require service or replacement.

As for pricing and availability, the Rove HD, which is Kona's most performance-focused bike in the model range, takes the form of a gravel bike, and retails for $2,199. Meanwhile, more casual riders will surely prefer the Dew HD and its more upright ergonomics. It's more affordable, too, at just $1,999. Last but not least, the Coco HD is the most casual of the bunch, and is equipped with an easy-access step-through frame. It retails for $1,999, as well.