Confirmed in March, the BMW iX2 all-electric compact crossover will make its world debut at the Japan Mobility Show 2023 in Tokyo on October 25 as a new member of the second-generation X2 model family.

BMW will first reveal the all-new X2 and iX2 on October 10 as part of a digital world premiere, followed by the public debut at the Japan Mobility Show 2023.

Formerly known as the Tokyo Motor Show, the event running October 26 through November 5 will provide the stage for the world premiere of the all-new BMW X2, which offers an all-electric version for the first time in the guise of the iX2 compact Sports Activity Coupé.

With the new iX2 targeting new customer groups, BMW says it now has at least one fully electric representative in all relevant model segments: the iX1, iX3, and iX SUVs, and the i3 (China-only), i4, i5, and i7 sedans.

Digital technologies and the ways they can be applied to enhance the user experience are a key point of focus in the X2 and iX2, according to BMW.

The models feature an upgraded BMW iDrive control/operation system with QuickSelect that’s said to pave the way for a much wider offering of digital content for information and entertainment. Thanks to new BMW ConnectedDrive Upgrades, customers will gain access to innovative offerings in areas such as in-car gaming and video and audio streaming.

BMW continues to keep the full design of the iX2 secret, although it has begun the teasing campaign on its social media channels. The automaker has posted a short teaser video of the first-ever iX2 on Facebook and Instagram that shows glimpses of the model's front and rear ends, the headlight and taillight signatures, and other details.

The BMW iX2 looks slightly more aggressive than the iX1 with which it shares underpinnings, featuring an X6-like sloped roofline and sporty exterior details.

The iX2 is expected to offer the same powertrain as the BMW iX1, which means it should be available as an xDrive30e model with 308 horsepower (290 kilowatts) and 364 pound-feet of torque from a dual-motor system. In the iX1, a 64.7-kilowatt-hour battery enables 272 miles of WLTP range on a single charge, and the iX2 should provide similar range.

The BMW iX2 will enter production by the end of the year in Regensburg, Germany, at the same plant that makes the iX1.