BMW has had a lot to say at its annual conference, particularly in regards to EVs. Adding to the list is confirmation that the upcoming redesigned X2 will be joined an all-electric version called, not surprisingly, the iX2.

We've seen spy shots of the iX2 before and even commissioned a rendering of what the production version of the gas-powered X2 might look like (see above), but this is the first time we've heard it from the horse's mouth that the EV version's production is official.

The X2 is basically a "coupe" version of the small X1 SUV with a stubbier design and more steeply raked rear roof. As such, the electric version will likely share all of its mechanicals with the iX1 that's already on sale outside the US. The BMW iX1 xDrive 30 has two electric motors delivering up to 313 horsepower and 364 pound-feet (494 Nm) of torque and a range of 257-272 miles (413-438 km). The trip to 100 kilometers per hour (62 miles per hour) takes 5.7 seconds according to BMW, and its top speed is 180 km/h (112 mph). The iX1's battery pack is 66.5 kWh, which means its useable capacity will be slightly slower. We can expect similar if not identical figures for the iX2.

The X2 and iX2 will likewise be built at the same factory as the X1 and iX1 in Regensburg, Germany, and go on sale at the end of 2023 with deliveries starting, at least in Europe, early next year. We do expect the X2 to return to BMW's lineup in the United States (it's taking 2023 off while the company switches over production to the X1's new platform platform), and hopefully the all-electric iX2 will come with it. The iX1, though, is not currently for sale in the US despite the fact its gas-powered platform mate is.

Pricing of the iX2 is unknown, but the X2 carries a premium over the X1, so expect the iX2 will continue that relationship and be a bit more dear than the iX1.

BMW also used the occasion of its annual conference to confirm the i5 will debut alongside the new 5 Series Sedan in October 2023. That announcement came with an official teaser image, something we didn't get with this iX2 confirmation. Company execs also revealed the i5 will have a high-performance M version and long-roof Touring wagon model.