The first deliveries of the Rivian R1T began in September 2021, and the electric truck has been around long enough for ownership reviews to pop up. Edmunds bought an R1T Launch Edition a little over a year ago, and its road testers have shared aspects that put a wide grin on their faces, and ones that were annoying.

The car buying platform purchased a 2022 Rivian R1T with 20-inch all-terrain tires. It came with a 135-kilowatt-hour battery pack, an EPA-estimated 289-mile range, and a quad motor set-up pushing 835 horsepower and 908 pound-feet of torque. This package cost $76,250 a year ago, but prices have swelled since and it now costs north of $90,000.

The on-paper numbers raise eyebrows, but the real-world performance had some irregularities. During their long-term review period, Rivian recalled the truck to fix a suspension and steering issue; there was a possible loose piece connecting the upper control arm to the steering knuckle.

At one point, the front passenger window wouldn’t roll all the way up, and a trim piece behind the A-pillar started to fall off, as per the channel. Six months into the long-term review, the keyfob died. Moreover, there were multiple parts with squeaking noises, including the inner and outer door handles and the steering wheel.

Gallery: 2022 Rivian R1T

9 Photos

On one occasion, the electric truck refused to engage in reverse, and the gauge cluster flashed a “motor fault detected” message. It wouldn’t engage drive either. Rivian towed the truck, diagnosed the issue, and found that the front drive unit inverter had malfunctioned.

Rivian fixed the issue at no cost thanks to the warranty. Had it expired, the replacement cost would have probably dented the owner’s pocket. Note that one single review isn't representative of how Rivian's electric truck is performing nationwide. Owners are likely to have different experiences based on their usage patterns and a myriad of other factors.

On the positive side, the R1T’s on- and off-road performance is off the charts. Thanks to an over-the-air (OTA) upgrade, the electric truck got a Snow mode, which mutes the throttle, and distributes torque in a manner that minimizes slip and maximizes traction. Also, with a whopping 835 horsepower on tap, one can imagine what the performance must be like.

Watch the video above for more details on the owners' charging experience, and leave your thoughts in the comments.