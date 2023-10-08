Subaru of America reports 56,335 vehicle sales in September (up 23 percent year-over-year), which marks 14 consecutive months of year-over-year growth. So far this year, the company sold 467,223 cars in the United States, which is 16.5 percent more than a year ago.

Sales of all-electric Subaru cars also appear to be gradually improving and just reached a new monthly record.

In September, Subaru Solterra sales amounted to 1,118 units, the first four-digit result ever, which is also 2.0 percent of the brand's total volume. We know that it's not a high result in the BEV segment, but it's always positive to see growth.

An interesting thing is that the Subaru Solterra sells in similar numbers to its direct cousin, the Toyota bZ4X, which noted 1,182 units (the Lexus RZ 450e noted 443 sales).

Subaru BEV sales last month (YOY change):

Solterra: 1,118 (new) and 2.0% share

Subaru Solterra sales in the US – September 2023

During the third quarter of 2023, 2,791 Subaru Solterra were sold in the US, compared to 2,827 Toyota bZ4X and 1,394 Lexus RZ 450e. That's 7,012 total for the closely related trio of Japanese electric cars.

So far this year, Subaru Solterra sales in the US amounted to 5,763 (about 1.2 percent of Subaru's total sales).

Subaru BEV sales year-to-date (YOY change):

Solterra: 5,763 (new) and 1.2% share

Together with the Toyota bZ4X (6,486) and Lexus RZ 450e (2,511), the total year-to-date is 14,760.

The Subaru Solterra starts at an MSRP of $44,995 (+$1,225 DST) and offers up to 228 miles of EPA Combined range, using a 72.8-kilowatt-hour (kWh) battery.

Prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2023 Subaru Solterra Premium AWD 18-inch $44,995 +$1,225 N/A $46,220 2023 Subaru Solterra Limited AWD 20-inch $48,495 +$1,225 N/A $49,720 2023 Subaru Solterra Touring AWD 20-inch $51,995 +$1,225 N/A $53,220

* federal tax credit of up to $7,500 might be available through leasing.

In the longer term, Subaru intends to launch multiple new all-electric models and hopes to achieve a BEV share of 50 percent by 2030 globally. Assuming an expected volume of 1.2 million, that would be 600,000 units annually. In the US, Subaru's electric car sales target is roughly 400,000 units annually.

